Jinger Duggar Recalls Brother's Molestation, Says it Was "Worst" Thing Ever

Here is something that is very sad and very true: Josh Duggar was arrested last week on two counts of child pornography possession.

And yet, equally sad and true:

This somehow may not be the biggest scandal to involve the oldest (and, by far, most troubled) child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

It's certainly not the first.

Back in 2015, Josh was forced to admit that he inappropriately touched five young girls nine years earlier, when he was 14.

Two of Josh's own sisters, Jill Dillard and Jessa Seewald, later came forward as two of the victims.

They insisted they had already "moved on" and forgiven their sibling when the news surfaced.

The public was taken completely aback by this confession, however.

Especially when it came out later that Jim Bob and Michelle covered up the crime, fans were incensed.

Merely sending Josh to an alleged counseling group run by a family friend clearly did not get it done.

One can therefore imagine the reactions now that he's been busted on child porn charges in 2021.

Jinger Duggar hasn't gone into great detail regarding the shocking-not-shocking events of the past week.

However, in her and her husband Jeremy Vuolo's new book, The Hope We Hold: Finding Peace in the Promises of God, Jinger reflects on the day that her brother's molestation scandal went viral.

She writes:

"Earlier that day, Dad had gathered my siblings and me to tell us that the worst trial in our family history, a trial we had long since dealt with and made our peace with, was now public knowledge."

At the time, Jinger explains that she felt she was "living in a nightmare that I wished with all my heart wasn't real."

"Intimate details about our lives were splashed across a magazine page and all over the Internet for anyone and everyone to read."

"I felt shell-shocked, as if a bomb had exploded."

Did Josh make "sinful choices?"

Yes, Jinger acknowledges.

"It had been awful, but we had dealt with it as a family," she writes, detailing that they all "sought the Lord" and "took the necessary steps to move toward healing."

This may have felt like it was true back then.

But, here we are. Josh Duggar has been arrested for allegedly downloading photos of minors under the age of 12.

So it's very safe to ask whether the situation was actually handled properly - or handled at all - by all who knew about it.

Said Josh after his past was exposed in 2015:

"Twelve years ago, as a young teenager, I acted inexcusably for which I am extremely sorry and deeply regret."

"I hurt others, including my family and close friends," he said, in perfect damage control mode.

"I confessed this to my parents who took several steps to help me address the situation."

"We spoke with the authorities where I confessed my wrongdoing, and my parents arranged for me and those affected by my actions to receive counseling."

Following the enormous controversy, the family's TLC reality series, 19 Kids and Counting, was canceled in after nine seasons on air.

Just a month later, Duggar issued yet another apology after being exposed as a cheater and apparent porn addict.

Yes, this all really happened, years ago.

In August 2015, Gawker reported that the eldest Duggar son appeared to have had active accounts on Ashley Madison.

That website was created to facilitate cheating on your spouse and/or cheat horny non-web-savvy guys out of money.

Whatever the case, he eventually confessed to being a client and went to rehab for an alleged porn addiction.

Again, this seems rather relevant at the moment, given the sick charges he's being locked up for.

During his court appearance last Friday, Josh pleaded not guilty to the two charges against him:

One count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

Said Jinger and Jeremy afterward:

We are disturbed to hear of the charges against Josh.

While this case must go through the legal system, we want to make it clear that we absolutely condemn any form of child abuse and fully support the authorities and judicial process in their pursuit of justice.

Jessa Duggar, for her part, hopes that the truth about Josh will soon come out.

Derick Dillard, for his part, says Josh is trash and the rest of the family is too.

Amy Duggar, for her part, says she just wants to hug Anna so hard right now.

Anna Duggar, for her part, remains stuck by this sick person's side, forever and ever.

She's a victim in all of this, really.