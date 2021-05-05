Jinger Duggar: Prisoners and Internet Creeps Have Been Trying to Court Jana!

These days, it appears that Jana Duggar is being courted by Stephen Wissmann, a pilot and businessman based in Omaha, Nebraska.

Of course, the Duggar family isn't really commenting on the situation, as they have more important matters demanding their attention these days.

In case you somehow missed it, Josh Duggar has been arrested on child pornography charges. He's currently behind bars awaiting a bail hearing.

But there will always be Duggar fans who prefer to focus on the more wholesome aspects of the family.

And those folks can console themselves this week with the release of The Hope We Hold: Finding Peace in the Promises of God, the memoir that Jinger Duggar wrote with her husband, Jeremy Vuolo.

Now, there have been rumors of trouble in Jinger and Jeremy's marriage, but you won't find any discussion of that in their book.

What you will find is a detailed breakdown of why Jana is still single.

As the family has been telling us for years, it isn't a lack of options that's kept Jana living at home into her thirties.

Rather, the problem was that some of the suitors who expressed an interest in her were simply not up to snuff.

“Some of them were people we knew from church or the homeschooling community, or they visited our home back in the days when we welcomed fans as visitors,” Jinger wrote in her new book.

She went on to clarify that others were “complete strangers” who would mail letters and packages to the family’s post office box, which she found “a little creepy.”

“I understood it came with the territory when you’re a teenage girl on a reality show, but sometimes it was crazy and a little creepy,” she explained.

“At one point, at least twenty-five guys had asked about me or my sisters within a couple of months alone. I didn’t take most of the letters seriously, given that they were from strangers or sometimes even from men in prison."

Jinger added that she and Jana both dismissed most of the suitors as random fans or harmless weirdos.

“I didn’t take most of the letters seriously, given that they were from strangers, or sometimes even from men in prison," Jinger wrote.

"I’m sure some of them were sweet, well-meaning guys who loved the Lord, but I wasn’t going to get in a relationship with someone who didn’t know me or anyone in my family.”

While Jinger and the other Duggar daughters received their fair share of unwanted male attention, it seems it seems Jana was the recipient of “the strangest packages," including a “sample-sized Yankee candle wrapped in box after box like a Russian doll.”

She added that one guy even offered to take Jana on a trip to Disney World ... "provided she paid her own way.”

Now, despite the fact that they're generally opposed to secular entertainment, the Duggars love them some Disney World.

But telling Jana to pay her own way?

C'mon, man ... everyone knows Jim Bob doesn't allow his daughters to handle money!

Stuff like that is probably enough to make Jana wish she had dated Laura DeMasie -- as was the rumor for several years -- and left men alone completely!