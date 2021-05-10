Jinger Duggar Cuts Ties With Josh as Scandal Worsens

Whether you love then or hate them, there's no denying that one thing the Duggars do very well is rally around one another in times of crisis.

However, Josh Duggar's arrest for child pornography is testing those loyalties line never bore.

Josh's siblings have mostly kept quiet about the scandal that threatens to undermine the family's carefully-cultivated wholesome image.

After all, it's so bad that it could Josh behind bars for the next 20 years.

In fact, they've even changed the way that they live and adopted a much more standoffish approach to the press.

And in some cases, that more private way of living has come at tremendous personal expense.

Take, for example, Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo's decision to back away from the spotlight.

To be fair, there might be several reasons for this.

After all, rumors of Jinger and Jeremy having trouble in their marriage have been circulating for several months now.

But the Vuolos just released a memoir, and they should be working overtime to promote the ish out of that book.

Instead, they're laying low and avoiding the media at all cost ... with the exception of commenting on the latest scandal.

In the past few days they've broken their silence only to issue a statement that allowed them to distance themselves from Josh.

"We are disturbed to hear of the charges against Josh," Jinger and Jeremy wrote on their respective Instagram pages.

"While this case must go through the legal system, we want to make it clear that we absolutely condemn any form of child abuse."

"[We] fully support the authorities and judicial process in their pursuit of justice," they added.

Not exactly a bold statement, but still more than most of Josh's siblings and in-laws have said.

As for how the Vuolos really feel about the situation?

A new report from People magazine gives a sense of what the couple is saying behind closed doors.

And it isn't positive.

"Overall, Jinger and Jeremy are horrified and disgusted by the situation," one insider tells the outlet.

"Being a family themselves, the idea of these kinds of charges against Josh are a horrific thing."

"Jinger is having a hard time coping with it," says the source.

The insider goes on to say that the scandal has understandably "taken an emotional toll" on Jinger and Jeremy.

And apparently, it's solidified their belief that they made the right choice by peacing out for California awhile back.

Putting a thousand miles between themselves and the rest of the Duggar clan has to be pretty nice right now.

"They are happy that they have their own family," the source says.

That insider may not have added "as imperfect as it may be," but you can be sure that part of the message was strongly implied.

As for the eldest of Jim Bob and Michelle's 19 kids, he's currently out on bail, but not allowed to see any kids - even his own.

These days, Josh is living with the Rebers, family friends who agreed to allow the 33-year-old to stay with them until his trial in July.

Josh was not allowed to return to his home, as the judge has prohibited him from cohabiting with children.

He's also not allowed near the Internet in any circumstances.

Of course, Jinger and Jeremy have young ones of their own nowadays.

Any parent has to be thinking of their own kids when they hear allegations along the lines of what Josh is being accused of.

Even if Josh is cleared of all charges, which seems unlikely?

They might never see fit to leave their kids alone with him again, or even let him see any of them.

Clearly, regardless of the outcome in court, the family dynamics will never be the same.