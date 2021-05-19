Jill Duggar Throws MAJOR SHADE at Parents Amid Josh Duggar Sex Scandal

Over the past few weeks, many fans of the Duggars have turned their backs on the once-beloved family.

And of course, they were completely right to do so:

Eldest son Josh Duggar was recently arrested on child pornography charges, and it looks as though the longtime predator might finally be brought to justice.

That's enough to make even diehard Duggar obsessives think twice about continuing to suppport this monstrous family.

But the folks who are just now giving up on the Duggars are late to the party.

Many, many people recognized the toxicity of this family several years ago and have wanted nothing to do with them ever since.

The situation has gotten so bad that even members of the Duggar family have cut ties with the Duggars.

Yes, as you're probably aware, Jill Duggar is no longer on speaking terms with her parents.

But while we're sure she's happier than ever about that decision, Jill did not cut her family loose because of the Josh scandals.

Rather, she pulled the plug several years ago, primarily as a result of the feud between Jim Bob Duggar and Derick Dillard, Jill's husband.

The events of the past month have made it rather easy for Jill to stick to her guns.

The Duggars would obviously prefer to maintain a united front, but Jill's not having it -- and she wants the whole world to know she's still unaffiliated with her famous family.

Jill's latest snub was subtle -- but it was also unmistakable.

Earlier this week, Jill turned 30, and to the surprise of many, her family reached out and wished her a happy birthday on social media.

“Happy birthday [Jill]!! We love you so much!”

Jill responded by simply writing, “Thanks!”

Yes, just "Thanks!"

No "I love you too" or "Can't wait to see you guys!"

The only way her response could have been any shadier is if she had left out the exclamation point.

As many fans were quick to point out, Jill's disdain for her family was palpable in that response.

“Jill’s ‘thanks!’ is extra hilarious to me. If only she’d added ‘bless your hearts,’” one user wrote, according to Hollyood Life.

“'Thanks’ is what is say when I have zero f--ks left,” another commented.

“This is honestly the best possible response and it made me laugh,” a third chimed in.

It's possible that Jill would have offered up that shady response even if it weren't for the latest Josh Duggar scandal.

After all, she's been on the outs with her family for several years, and it seems she has no intention of burying the hatchet anytime soon.

As for what led Jill to distance herself from the rest of the Counting On clan, the Jim Bob vs. Derick feud is the most common theory, but we really don't know for sure.

Team Jim Bob refuses to discuss the matter at all, and while Jill occasionally opens up on her podcast, she usually speaks in very vague terms.

“We’re not on the best terms with some of my family. We’ve had some disagreements, but we’re working towards healing definitely and restoration, but we’re having to kind of just take some time and heal," Jill said.

“We’re doing what’s best for our family right now and just working through, it I guess,” she continued.

“We are praying and trusting God that like the timeline is his and what that looks like and everything. So we definitely appreciate your prayers, and we don’t want to go into detail.”

So you might never know exactly what caused these two factions to go to war.

But one thing is certain:

Jill and Derick are probably overjoyed that they don't have to exert themselves defending Josh.

In fact, there's a good chance those two are hoping he finally gets locked up.