Jill Duggar: My Parents FORCE Us to Get Pregnant! They're Insane!

It's pretty safe to say the estrangement is complete at this point.

Social media speculation ran rampant for awhile.

And then Jill Duggar hinted at it a number of times.

But now the former reality star and mother of two has stopped even trying to pretend; heck, she's gone in the complete total and opposite direction:

She's spilled every ounce of tea imaginable when it comes to her unusual family.

Over the past few months, Jill and husband Derick Dillard have talked openly about their issues with Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

They ahve been blantantly flaunting nearly every rule the father and mother of 19 forced upon their household.

Jilll has worn pants.

Jill has imbibed alcohol.

And, in perhaps the biggest EFF YOU possible, Jill has started to use birth control.

Duggar first revealed this rebellious (and responsible) act back in October.

Fans had suspected it, given that she does not seem to be trying to populate a small country.

However she brought it back up with People for this magazine's latest issue.

In doing so, Jill has exposed what may be her parents' worst kept secret:

That they make their sons and daughters bring as many children as humanly possible into the world.

Unfortunately, this doesn't sound hyperbolic.

"Growing up, it was ingrained in me that if you don't have as many kids as you're able to, that there's something wrong with that," Jill tells the publication.

"But there was a shift in me," she reveals.

It was a shift "where I felt like it wasn't wrong if you decide as a couple that it's best for you to wait."

This seems like a rather obvious statement, like a point of view literally every man and woman in the world ought to share.

Of course spouses should make their own decision about having kids...

... about how many kids they should have... and about what form of birth control to use.

And yet:

Not only isn't this a given within the Duggar household.

It's actually frowned upon by Jim Bob and Michelle.

They actively pressure their daughters and their daughters-in-law to get pregnant every two years or so.

This of course explains why Anna Duggar is expecting her seventh child.

This, despite husband Josh Duggar having just got arrested on child pornography charges that he knew were coming for over a year.

Jill, meanwhile, shares sons Israel David, 5, and Samuel Scott, 3, with husband Derick.

The two got married in 2014.

After giving birth to her first child via C-section in 2015, her doctor recommended Jill wait 18 months to get pregnant again.

Jim Bob and Michelle may not care about the physical or mental well-being of their offspring.

(At least, that's what the evidence suggests)

But, thankfully, Jill has realized over time that she can be in charge of her own life.

"Children are a blessing, but that doesn't mean that at all costs you should have as many kids as possible," she tells People.

It's true, folks: You can be amazing, blessed, and proud parents of two or three kids.

And live a happy, healthy and sin-free existence. For real!

Jill, however, is the fourth of 19 kids.

And her birth control decision goes against the beliefs of her religious family.

These same family also forbid nearly all physical contact with the opposite sex before marriage.

Along with "revealing" clothes.

Along with dancing, drinking alcohol, and listening to non-religious music.

But for Jill, things are more about personal choices.

"I think you need to do what's healthiest and best for your family," says Jill.

She adds that she and Derick rely on "non-hormonal birth control," such as various barrier methods.

Does Jill care that this sensible choice has caused strife within the Duggars?

"I don't expect everyone to understand why we're making the decisions that we are," she says.

"So it's alright if they don't agree with me."

That is an attitude that her father, Jim Bob, does not share.