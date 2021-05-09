Jill Duggar Flaunts Figure, Celebrate Husband's Law School Graduation

Jill Duggar isn't letting the biggest scandal in the history of her family get her down right now.

Not when she has something important to celebrate.

And not when she can seize on another opportunity to send a message to her estranged parents; to make it clear that she's now her own woman and she no longer agrees with their overly conversative ways.

We mean... just look at the dress Jill is wearing in this new photo!

On Saturday, May 8, the 19 Kids and Counting alum -- who famously stepped away from the rest of the Duggar family and their strict rules in 2017 -- took to her Instagram Story to share photos from her husband's University of Arkansas law school graduation.

"Getting ready for graduation!" Jill captioned a snapshot of herself sporting a mid-length red dress.

"So proud of my man," she added.

As you can see above, Derick Dillard is standing behind his wife in the photo, rocking a suit and giving a thumbs up to the camera.

He probably knows he'll get to have some wild and passionate sex with his better half after the ceremony because, well...

... Jilll and Derick have been pretty darn open about their Kama Sutra-based ways in the past.

But that isn't the point right now, we suppose.

On his own Instagram page the day before, Derick, reflected on his educational journey, posting a photo from his undergrad graduation a decade ago.

"My mom reminded me it was exactly 10 years ago today I graduated from OSU's School of Accounting, and tomorrow I will graduate from the UA School of Law," the father of two began in the lengthy caption before giving a Mother's Day shoutout to his mom and wife.

"My mom was my biggest supporter during that time, and my wife has helped me make it through law school," he continued.

"I couldn't have done it without either of them, and they both continue to be my biggest supporters.

"Happy Mother's Day to Jill and my mom!"

This exciting achievement for Jill and Derick took place just over a week since Josh Duggar was arrested on two counts of child pornography.

Jessa's troubled older brother is accused of downloading over 200 images/videos from his work computer in May 2019.

This material allegedly featured minors under the age of 12, some as young as 18 months.

It's a truly horrifying development.

Josh has pleaded not guilty and his trial is scheduled to start on July 6.

"We just found out this information yesterday," Jill and Derick said shortly after the arrest. "It is very sad."

Days later, Jill posted about how she's tapping into her "community" as of late, relying on those close to her during this challenging time.

"We were reminded this morning in church about how important community is!" the 29-yea rold wrote alongside a photo of herself holding a Starbucks cup last Sunday.

"I think I've brought this up before, but I've literally prayed for good community!!

"We need others for support, prayer ... people to do life with and so much more!

"I know this last year has tested all of us so much, but sometimes it's in the difficult times that you see more clearly who your people are as they become the hands and feet of Jesus!"

For her part, Jill made news of a very different kind a few days ago.

Featured in People Magazine, Duggar opened up about her decision to go on birth control awhile back.

This seemingly obvious and responsible decision flew in the face of how she was raised.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar strongly frown upon birth control because, as Jill has now confessed, her mother and father think a woman's job is to push out as many children as humanly possible during her lifetime.

"Growing up, it was ingrained in me that if you don't have as many kids as you're able to, that there's something wrong with that," Jill told the publication.

"But there was a shift in me," she thankfully added.

Wait, the bible doesn't require one to give birth to, let's say, 19 kids in order to be a proper Christian?

"Children are a blessing, but that doesn't mean that at all costs you should have as many kids as possible," Duggar stated to People.

Amen, Jill.

We're glad you finally came around.

Let's hope your siblings do the same before it's too late.