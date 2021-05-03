Jessa Duggar: The Truth About My Brother Must Come Out!

Jessa Duggar has become the latest member of her famous family to speak out about her brother's very troubling arrest.

As you very likely know at this point, Josh Duggar was taken into custody last week and charged with two counts of child pornography.

He is being held without bail until, at minimum, a hearing on May 5... after which Josh will still not be permitted to go near his children without the accompaniment of another adult.

That's what happens after you allegedly download photos of minor boys and/or girls under the age of 12.

Josh Duggar has been accused of just such a heinous crime.

Here is the official statement from the United States Attorney’s Office in regard to the case:

According to court documents, Joshua James Duggar, 33, allegedly used the internet to download child sexual abuse material.

Duggar allegedly possessed this material, some of which depicts the sexual abuse of children under the age of 12, in May 2019.

Duggar is charged by indictment with receiving and possessing child pornography.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years of imprisonment and fines up to $250,000 on each count.

On Saturday, his sister Jessa and her husband Ben Seewald both posted the same statement on their respective Instagram Stories.

The goal, obviously, was to pass along what everyone wants to know - their reaction to the news of Josh's arrest on these charges.

"We are saddened to hear of the charges against Josh," this joint statement reads.

"As Christians, we stand against any form of pornography or abuse and we desire for the truth to be exposed, whatever that may be.

"Our prayers are with their family as they walk through this difficult time."

Josh pleaded not guilty to the charges on Friday while appearing in court via Zoom.

The ex-reality star's lawyers chose to forgo having the judge read out the charges he's facing.

If Josh is granted bail, U.S Chief Magistrate Judge Erin L. Wiedemann ordered that he will have to be "in a residence where there's no minor in the home."

Duggar will remain in an Arkansas detention center as he awaits a bond hearing this Wednesday.

Said the legal team of this father of six late last week:

"Josh Duggar has been charged in a two-count indictment."

"He has pled not guilty to both charges and we intend to defend this case aggressively and thoroughly. In this country, no one can stop prosecutors from charging a crime.

"But when you're accused, you can fight back in the courtroom."

"That is exactly what Josh intends to do."

Jessa and Ben aren't alone in commenting on these events.

Also in response to this arrest - which follows Josh having confesed in the past to molesting his own sisters and cheating on his wife, Anna - many other Duggars have also spoken out.

Their responses below:

Jim Bob and Michelle: "We appreciate your continued prayers for our family at this time.

"The accusations brought against Joshua today are very serious. It is our prayer that the truth, no matter what it is, will come to light, and that this will all be resolved in a timely manner.

"We love Josh and Anna and continue to pray for their family."

Jinger Duggar:

"We are disturbed to hear of the charges against Josh.

"While this case must go through the legal system, we want to make it clear that we absolutely condemn any form of child abuse and fully support the authorities and judicial process in their pursuit of justice."

Amy Duggar:

"I spoke with several of my cousins after we heard about the arrest.

"We're in shock, but we don't want to think the worst of someone, you want to think the best. Just thinking about it makes me want to have a glass of wine right now. It breaks my heart.

"Family is family and I wish the best for everyone."

TLC has also released a statement, which certain people have blasted because the network continues to give this family a major platform via the show Counting On.

“TLC is saddened to learn about the continued troubles involving Josh Duggar,” the network noted.

“19 Kids and Counting has not aired since 2015."

"TLC canceled the show on the heels of prior allegations against Josh Duggar and he has not appeared on air since then.”

A trial date was also set for July 6, with a pre-trial hearing scheduled for July 1.

Anna Duggar, meanwhile, has not yet said anything about the latest scandal involving her husband.

But if anyone out there is blaming the pregnant mom of six for her reaction?

As documented previously, you really need to check yourself.