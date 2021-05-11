Jersey Shore Announces Season Premiere Date, Return of Snooki!

She's officially coming back, folks.

And not a moment too soon.

MTV released the first trailer for a new, dramatic, exciting, not-at-all ridiculous set of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation episodes on Tuesday.

This teaser offers fresh footage of all our old favorites ... including one old favorite who many viewers feared they would never see again.

Yes, fans, Nicole “Snooki'' Polizzi is on her way back.

As teased below, the veteran cast members will take their drunken show to the Poconos (in Eastern Pennsylvania) this summer, as they continue to exist in a quasi bubble due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Among the major storylines featured in this trailer?

Someone in the cast is engaged.

Someone is expecting a baby boy.

While someone recently got an engagement ring, a bunch of people are wrestling inside of an actual ring.

And best of all, there is effing Snooki.

There she is, as you can see, popping out of a cake... prior to falling down and off of a stage, seemingly very drunk.

Standard operating procedure for Snook.

Here is the official network synopsis:

Last trip brought the family back together following the infamous bridesmaids’ speech.

And now, once again, the roommates are packing up and inviting their friends, family and loved ones for a Jersey-style family vacation.

Between engagements, birthdays and gender reveals, there’s plenty to celebrate on this trip.

This season features some of the most unexpected moments yet.

What kind of moments we talking about?

Everything from Vinny getting pro-wrestling-body-slammed by Jenni’s boyfriend and a new definition of “Italian Ice” to the first, and maybe last, Jersey Shore Family Vacation Talent Show.

Of course, the main takeaway is the littlest, in terms of size. The Princess of F--kin' Poughkeepsie is back.

But the biggest Jerzday surprise comes when Nicole “Snooki'' Polizzi returns to shake things up.

Hooray, right?!?

As fans recall, in the wake of Angelina's wedding, Snooki announced her shocking departure from the series in December 2019.

She said at the time:

"I love you so much and don't hate me for my decision, but I have to do what's best for me at the moment, and I am retiring from Jersey Shore."

Snooki did seem to leave the door open a bit for an eventual return, however, adding:

"I am not coming back to Jersey Shore [Family Vacation] for a season four, if there is one."

"And there's a lot of reasons why, but the main reason is really, I'm just like ... I just can't do it anymore."

It seemed back then that Snooki was simply sick of all the drama.

Having spent her latest season clashing with Angelina over her mean bridemaids speech at her so-called friend's wedding, the time had simply come for her to hang up the bandage dresses.

Snooki also said she wanted to spend a lot more time with her family.

The 32-year-old explained as much: "I hate being away from the kids."

"I don't like partying three days in a row, it's just not my life anymore."

Once you hit 30, those hangovers after blacking out drunk do take a lot longer to shake off after more than a day or two, it's true.

"And I wanna be home with the kids. I don't mind a here or there going to a dinner or whatever," she said.

"But it's just really hard on me to leave the kids and film the show."

So, what changed in the last year and a half?

Perhaps Snooki's kids got a bit older (okay, they definitely got older) and things are easier now.

Perhaps MTV just cut her a gigantic check to make her rethink her stance on nonstop partying.

Or perhaps she's only coming back for one episode.

Perhaps she just can't handle the fact that Angeliner, of all people, has become the biggest star of the show.

We can't say for certain right now.

But we're sure producers will take anything that distracts viewers from the ongoing scandals of Ronnie Magro.

It remains to be seen if Rahn will be back on MTV after his second arrest for domestic violence in as many years.

He probably shouldn't be, if the show has any standards or ethics, but that's a discussion for another time.

Check out the trailer below, and prepare for new Jersey Shore episodes beginning on Thursday, June 3.