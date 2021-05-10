Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: Yup, They Really Went Away Together!

It really appears to be happening, you guys.

Jennifer Lopez.

Ben Affleck.

Back together again. After all these years.

Rumors of Bennifer 2.0 started to run somewhat rampant around the Internet in early May after multiple outlets reported that Affleck and Lopez had started hanging out again after the latter returned from filming a movie in the Dominican Republican.

As lovers, though?

Or merely as friends?

"They have spent time together in L.A. over the past week," a source told People Magazine just over a week ago, adding:

"They have a lot of love for each other. They have always admired each other."

From afar, however, for many years, considering Lopez was in a serious relationship with Alex Rodriguez and Affleck was drinking a lot, eating Dunkin Donuts often and dating Ana de Armas.

Now, however, Lopez has ended her engagement to Rodriguez.

And Affleck has dumped de Armas, allegedly over the phone.

Still, there's just no way, is there?

There's just no way Affleck and Lopez -- who dated for about two years and then ended their own engagement in 2004 -- are dating again, right?!?

Wrong, perhaps.

After the superstars appeared separately at the VAX LIVE concert in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 2, they flew together to the Yellowstone Club in Montana.

Once there, they vacationed together for about a week, an insider tells E! News.

"They were alone," confirms the source. "Just the two of them."

Heck, TMZ has even posted photos of Lopez sitting in the passenger seat of a car, with Affleck behind the wheel.

From Montana, Jen and Ben jetted back to Los Angeles together on Sunday.

When they arrived in California at the Signature Terminal at LAX, the pair took an SUV together and drove to her house in Bel-Air.

What the heck is going on here?

“Ben and Jen spent several days together in Montana,” another source told Us Weekly. “It was just the two of them on vacation together. Big Sky is a special place to Ben.”

This same insider added that “they looked very happy together," while In Touch Weekly has chimed in with the following remark on the recent sightings:

"Jennifer and Ben are having fun and seeing where it goes."

Lopez and Rodriguez released a fair and amicable statement after their recent split.

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," they said, adding:

"We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects.

"We wish the best for each other and one another's children.

"Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

However, they said all this amid chatter that Rodriguez carried on an inappropriate relationship with Madison LeCroy, an attractive cast member on Southern Charm.

LeCroy herself told Page Six a short while back that she and A-Rod FaceTime at some point last year and that the connection was/is "innocent."

But here is how she phrased it:

He's never physically cheated on his fiancée with me.

Extremely weird, no?

Make you wonder whether or not the pair masturbated in front of each during these FaceTime calls, you know?

We aren't the only ones asking this question.

"They have been in touch here and there throughout the years," a second source close told E! News of Affleck and Lopez.

"Ben reached out to her to see how she was doing and they had dinner together a few times within this last month.

"It's natural between them and the chemistry is unreal.

"They picked up where they last left off and are enjoying each other's company right now."

The singer and actor began dating in July 2002 while filming the legendary box office bomb Gigli.

Affleck proposed that November with a 6.1-carat diamond ring and the two spent many months gushing all over each other in interviews and in public.

In 2014, a decade after they broke up, Lopez said on The Today Show that her and Ben's breakup was probably her "first big heartbreak."