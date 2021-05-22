Jenelle Evans: David's Not Homophobic, He Just Doesn't Like Gay People!

Look, Jenelle Evans is ignorant about a lot of things.

You know it, we know it, everybody knows it.

Remember that time that people were calling David Eason racist and she said that he couldn't possibly be racist because he was Black himself?

He took one of those DNA tests to find out his ancestry and she revealed that "he has Senegal and North African in him," and that it was "less than 1% but he is [Black]."

She got dragged for that nonsense for a day or two before she insisted that it was just a joke, but it clearly was not a joke.

That's the kind of ignorance we're talking about here.

Considering that, these new statements about David's homophobia shouldn't come as a surprise.

They shouldn't, but of course that doesn't mean they won't.

OK, so we all remember that Jenelle was fired from Teen Mom 2 in 2019 after David killed her dog and they temporarily lost custody of all their kids, right?

But a year before, David was fired for some very awful things he said on social media.

He'd been arguing with people on Twitter who were criticizing him for loving guns so much, and he said something about how people should be allowed to have guns on school property to protect children.

Someone pointed out that it was pretty rich of him to be concerned about protecting children given all the accusations of child abuse and neglect, but he said that no one had the right to tell him how to parent his kids.

"Lmao why don't you go tell the homo and transgender parents to start teaching their kids better morals?" he wrote. "Oh I forgot that's supposed to be normal."

One person asked if he was going to teach his kids to be that hateful, and he answered "No, I'm going to teach them not to associate with them or be that way."

"If you lay down with dogs you get up with fleas," he added.

He also called gay and trans people "abominations," and when someone rightfully called him homophobic, he replied "Homophobic? You really lost it now, I'm not scared of sh-t especially a homo."

MTV didn't waste much time in firing him for these remarks, and Jenelle was quick to jump to his defense.

"David didn't understand how offensive people would get or how Twitter even works," she said at the time.

She also claimed that "David doesn't hate people from the LGBT community," and that they even have gay friends.

It was a dumb defense then -- obviously he's homophobic, there's truly no debating that after the things that he wrote. He clearly had a lot of hate for people from the LGBT community.

And even if he didn't understand how offensive he was being, which is hard to imagine, it's definitely not an excuse.

"But why are we even talking about all of this?" you may be wondering. "This happened three years ago."

Well, friends, we're talking about it because Jenelle brought it all up in a brand new interview with The Sun.

It's unclear if she was asked about the controversy or if she just wanted to stand by her man, but whatever the context, she said "David has nothing against gay people, or trans people."

"He'd just rather not hang out with them."

Does she think she's making him look better? Because she absolutely is not.

She claimed that her husband is always "nice and respectful" when he's around people from the LGBTQ+ community, and she also said that the whole thing was "blown out of proportion."

"It was a question about his parenting," she said. "The question was about if he wanted his children around a certain type of people, and he was like 'I'd rather them not.'"

Her defense of him was bizarre back then, and it's bizarre now.

How was it blown out of proportion when we saw the entire conversation happen in real time on Twitter?

How is this not textbook homophobia?

Trick question: it is textbook homophobia, and it doesn't matter that he can be "nice and respectful" in the presence of a gay person when he still holds these ignorant, harmful beliefs and teaches them to his children.

But hey, good try, Jenelle.