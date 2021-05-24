Javi Marroquin: Dating Kailyn Lowry ... and Lauren Comeau at the Same Time?!

Last week, Javi Marroquin took to Instagram in search of sympathy.

The Teen Mom 2 star posted a long diatribe about how difficult his life has been, and how many hardships he's encountered over the course of the past year.

Of course, no one really felt bad for him.

After all, the past year has been hard on everyone, and Javi's problems are 100 percent self-created.

As you may recall, Javi got dumped by Lauren Comeau back in October.

His then-fiancee, the mother of his second child, made an uncomfortable discovery while watching the latest episode of Teen Mom 2.

This, of course, was the episode in which Kailyn Lowry revealed that Javi had tried to have sex with her in a gas station parking lot.

Neeedless to say, that revelation didn't sit well with Lauren, who had already caught Javi cheating on her once.

So she kicked him to the curb again, and this time, Lauren has stuck to her guns ...

... or has she?

Javi once again sparked reconciliation rumors this week, when he posted a photo of himself and Lauren partying in Miami.

"Miami nights!" Marroquin captioned the post.

"Super grateful for inviting us and a night I’ll never forget...ps Miami is amazing," he added.

"The diversity and the culture is unmatched."

High praise for Miami - but fans found it a little odd.

Here is Javi posting a coupled-up photo with Lauren and making no mention of the fact that they're back together.

Adding to the weirdness of the situation was the fact that Javi seemed to have spent the weekend ... with Kail.

Yes, Lowry posted pics and videos from son Lincoln's football game on Saturday.

She tagged Javi, who was apparently on hand in his capacities as both Lincoln's dad and the team's coach.

Football and Javi have been very much on Kail's mind lately.

She's been talking about how she and her ex are handling their son's first post-Covid year on the gridiron during recent seasons of her podcast.

According to Kail, the exes have been clashing over Javi's desire “to take these kids across America to play in tournaments.”

“He wants us to sign them up for a tournament in Dallas,” Lowry said on her podcast.

“If I had my camper right now, ‘I would say f--k it. Let’s take a road trip.’"

"I don’t know how the parents would feel about that, but that would be actually amazing."

"But I told Javi, listen, they’re not in high school," she continued.

"They’re not getting scouted right now, let’s just stick to the local tournaments.

“He literally will follow up every two or three days and be like the registration is filling up,” Kail went on.

"And I’m like, no we’re not going to Dallas. Unless you’re financing that one cause I’ve got four kids I’ve got to take.”

Sure, Kail is complaining about Javi, but she's doing it in a way that suggests she finds his persistence at least mildly endearing.

Also, it's worth noting that when Lauren alleged that Javi had cheated on her with Kailyn, Lowry did not deny it.

So what gives?

Is Javi back together with Lauren?

Is he still hooking up with Kail?

Is he playing with fire and two-timing both of them?

Well, not surprisingly, it seems the answer is "none of the above."

Last week, Lowry and Comeau bonded over their hatred of Marroquin, and it seems they both feel just as bitter toward him today.

They both posted the same meme about people who pretend to be good people.

“If you put as much effort into being a good person as you do pretending to be a good person, you could actually be a good person,” the moms posted.

We don't know for sure that Lauren and Kail posted the meme as a shot at Javi.

But it would be a hell of a coincidence if they were both talking about someone else, wouldn't it?

As for the photo from Miami, it seems it's a throwback from over a year ago.

We're not sure why Javi decided to post it without any consequence, but we know that Lauren wants to make it clear that they're still broken up.

"This is 100 percent false. Javi and I are not together. Co-parenting our son," she wrote on Instagram whis week.

"And this bulls--t rumor/interaction Javi had with a troll is f--king ridiculous," Comeau continued.

Lauren is referring to a conversation in which Javi informed a troll that he and Lauren have reconciled.

"I've already dealt with Javi but I'm done letting other people make up rumors/speak for me."

Yes, Javi is still spilling his guts on social media, but these days, it's harder than ever to tell when he's lying.

“I had everything I wanted,” Javi recently wrote.

“Everything I dreamed of and I messed it up," he continued.

"The greatest person in my life I hurt…not sure if it’ll ever be repairable."

"But I pray it is and one day it’ll go back to how it should’ve always been."

"I live with that hurt everyday.”

We also don't know if Javi will ever be able to win Lauren back - but we know that lying and pretending they're already back on is probably not the way to go.

As for Javi and Kail, our guess would be that they're not dating, but are still hooking up.

And that probably won't help the guy win Lauren back, either!