Jarrod Schulz: Will He Be Fired from Storage Wars in Wake of Assault Arrest?

The news just keeps getting worse and worse for Jarrod Schulz.

As previously reported, the veteran Storage Wars star was arrested a few weeks ago for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Brandi Passante.

Passante is a very familiar face to A&E viewers because she has starred 13 seasons opposite Schulz on this popular reality show.

The ex-couple share two kids and broke up two years ago, but only recently went public with the split.

According to TMZ insiders, Schulz may be fired from Storage Wars as a result of his alleged actions in late April.

Sources tell this celebrity gossip website that executives launched a probe into Jarrod as soon as they learned he had been arrested.

Schulz happened to be off this week's filming schedule for upcoming Storage Wars episodes, but he won't return to shoot any segments until A&E wraps up its review.

At that point, Jarrod's fate will be decided -- but it's also worth noting the following:

If the allegations of domestic violence against Jarrod Schulz prove to be true, his colleagues do not believe he should continue in his role on the show.

These same cast members have reportedly been "uneasy," reports TMZ, with the situation between Jarrod and Brandi, even before the recent accusations came to light.

This makes some sense, considering those close to the reality stars have labeled their break-up as messy and, therefore, they think this is the ideal time for A&E to cut ties with Schulz.

As for the specifics of his arrest?

On April 30, Passante was reportedly hanging out with friends at a bar in Orange County when she got into a heated exchange with Schulz.

She asked her ex-boyfriend to leave, but he refused.

Not only did he allegedly refuse to leave, Schulz is accused of shoving Passante twice, while screaming obscenities at her group of friends.

The police were called to the bar and took an official report, but Jarrod had left by the time they showed up on the scene.

A few days later, Schulz spoke to authorities, denying that he ever placed his hands on Brandi.

Nevertheless, the Orange County D.A.'s Office charged Schulz with misdemeanor domestic violence battery.

He faces one count of this very serious charge.

On the Season 13 premiere of Storage Wars, Passante at last admitted she and Schulz had broken up.

But the two at least continued to act amicable on screen.

"Just because me and Brandi aren't together anymore, doesn't mean we can't go to an auction... but separately," Schulz told viewers when the topic later came up.

According to Passante, she had actually called things off with Schulz after filming the 12th season of Storage Wars, meaning they haven't been a couple since November 2018.

In February 2021, Passante spoke about her current love life while appearing on the Spirit Talk YouTube channel.

During this discussion, she revealed that she's seeing "no one in particular" and "just going with the flow right now," concluding:

"I wasn't really allowed to have an identity for many, many years...

"I've definitely dated and things like that, but ... right now it's not something I'm really trying hard to seek out."

Neither Schulz nor Passante has yet commented on their alleged altercation or the former's arrest.

We'll let you know if or when they do.