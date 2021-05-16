Jarrod Schulz, Veteran Storage Wars Star, Arrested For Assault

Shocking reality TV news today, as Jarrod Schulz has been accused of assaulting his well-known former girlfriend.

His former girlfriend, of course, also happens to be his co-star on the long-running reality show Storage Wars.

And he may be in serious trouble with the law.

According to TMZ, Schulz was arrested on April 30 for an incident involving Brandi Passante, from whole he split about two years ago.

Law enforcement insiders tell the celebrity gossip website that Passante was hanging out with friends at a bar in Orange County when she got into a heated exchange with Schulz.

Brandi eventually asked Jarrod to leave.

Instead, Schulz allegedly pushed his ex on two occasions and also continually screamed at her group of pals.

The police were called to the bar, but Jarrod had left by the time they showed up on the scene.

A police report was taken.

A few days later, according to reports, Schulz talked to cops, denying that he ever placed his hands on Brandi.

However, the Orange County D.A.'s Office charged Schulz with misdemeanor domestic violence battery.

He faces one count of this very serious charge.

As fans are well aware, Jarrod and Brandi have appeared on all 13 (!) seasons of this smash hit A&E show.

They've been dubbed "The Young Guns" because they're the youngest auction bidders in the main cast.

They also share two children together.

On the Season 13 premiere, however, Passante finally admitted she and Schulz had broken up.

"I'm not with Jarrod anymore," Passante said on the episode regarding the sad turn of events.

In his own interview on the program, Schulz opened up as well.

"Just because me and Brandi aren't together anymore, doesn't mean we can't go to an auction," he said.

"But separately," he added.

The premiere then featured the two doing exactly that - crossing paths at one of the auctions they're famed for.

This did not end well.

In fact, Passante called Schulz "an idiot" for spending $400 on a storage unit that didn't especially look profitable.

Whether their personal drama was at all impacting how she perceived that deal? Only they can answer that.

According to Passante, she had actually called things off with Schulz after filming the 12th season of Storage Wars.

The season premiered way back in November 2018.

She quickly touched on the development last year during a Facebook Live interview with The Dad Diary.

When host Danny Jordan asked how has being a single mother affected her life, Passante didn't hold back.

The reality star, who shares daughter Payton and son Cameron with Schulz, responded:

"I did a lot of it on my own anyway, but it's the scary dad voice in the background that we're missing."

In February 2021, Passante spoke about her current love life while appearing on the Spirit Talk YouTube channel.

There, she revealed that she's seeing "no one in particular" and "just going with the flow right now," concluding:

"I wasn't really allowed to have an identity for many, many years."

"And so these last couple of years," she said, "I'm kind of coming into my own and figuring out who I am.

"I just don't have an attachment to anyone."

"I've definitely dated and things like that, but ... right now it's not something I'm really trying hard to seek out."

She concluded that she's hopeful, but cautious, saying:

"I'm waiting until I can feel an attachment to someone."

More on this sad story as it develops.

