Jacob Roloff Trashes TLC: You Need to Fire the Duggars! NOW!

Even if you are not a regular celebrity gossip follower, you've likely heard by now that Josh Duggar was arrested on Wednesday on two charges of child pornography possession.

Due to the infamy of his family and the heinous nature of this alleged crime, the story has gone national, with outlets such as CNN reporting on Duggar's supposed misdeeds.

According to legal documents and what we've gathered from Josh's court hearing on Friday, the 33-year old father of six is accused of downloading images of underage children in May 2019.

At least one of these images was of a minor under the age of 12.

Josh, who is expecting baby number-seven with his wife, Anna, remains in custody.

He's being held without bail and will not be permitted around his children even if/when he does make bond after a follow-up hearing on May 5.

It's a truly horrifying situation, especially when you consider that Josh admitted in 2015 to having inappropriately touched five little girls when he was a 14-year old.

Two of those victims were his own sisters.

TLC canceled the show 19 Kids and Counting after this information became public... but the network later aired a spinoff titled Counting On, which has now been on for 11 seasons.

Josh has never appeared on the spinoff.

However, executives are still profiting off his family name and still filling the bank account of his parents, Jim Bob and Michelle.

These polarizing parents of 19 allegedly helped cover up Josh's molestation scandal back in the day because they neverr contacted the authorities about their son's behavior.

Instead, the simply enrolled Josh in some sort of mysterious counseling program... which was run by a family friend.

Describing it as "one of the darkest times our family has ever gone through," Jim Bob told Fox News six years ago that he and his wife put supposed safeguards.

To make sure nothing else happened with their oldest child, that is.

"We watched him like all the time," Jim Bob told Megyn Kelly back then.

"I took him to work with me," he said.

"We just poured our life into him."

This is all relevant again now for the most unfortunate of reasons. Late Friday, TLC released the following statement in response to Josh's arrest:

“TLC is saddened to learn about the continued troubles involving Josh Duggar."

"19 Kids and Counting has not aired since 2015."

"TLC canceled the show on the heels of prior allegations against Josh Duggar and he has not appeared on air since then.”

For Jacob and Isabel Roloff, however, two people who have experience with this cable network, such a statement was a giant crock of BS.

Both halves of this couple shared social media posts that slammed TLC for acting as if it had nothing at all to do with the Duggars anymore.

Jacob and Isabel, for example, each reposted a message that included the new press release about Duggar.

The release said he's been accused of “receiving and possessing material depicting the sexual abuse of children.”

This same message (below) trashed the familly for having basically claimed in the past that it would "pray" away these types of sins.

Wth the help of Jacob and Isabel, many Tweets of this nature went viral yesterday.

“Until his arrest yesterday, Josh Duggar was living [in] a family compound full of minor children. This is after he’d molested some of his sisters years ago,” one part read.

“The Duggar family continued to have a show on TLC."

Yes, exactly.

Jacob highlighted the last sentence and emphasized it to his followers:

Continued to have a show on TLC.

Isabel, for her part, showed support by screengrabbing Roloff’s message and writing her own caption via Instagram Stories, adding:

“Repost my husband."

TLC producers can try to hide behind the fact that they kicked Josh off the air years ago.

But they've continued to provide both a platform and a hefty paycheck to other members of the family.

A family that turned a blind eye to multiple past scandals (molestation, infidelity, etc.) involving this same, despicable human being.

It's perhaps worth remembering that Jacob went public in December with his own accusation of sexual misconduct.

He called out a TLC producer by name in a lengthy Instagram post.

Jacob alleged that this person had molested him back when he was a cast member on Little People, Big World.

It's unknown at this time just what happened to this producer and just how the network handled the controversy.

What should be very clear, though, is what TLC does from here.

It needs to cancel Counting On immediately.

It needs to distance itself as much as possible from the Duggars.

It needs to stop rewarding parents whose possessive, controlling and narcissistic nature helped contribute to this ongoing, massive and horribly abusive scandal.

As it stands now, the network is essentially bankrolling a cult.