Jacob Roloff Puts TLC on Blast: The Duggars are a Terrible Cult! They Must Be Canceled!

Jacob Roloff has never had any problem calling anyone out.

And we mean ANYone.

Last fall, you may remember, Jacob went off on his own brother, telling people not to follow Jeremy Roloff because he was acting like a crazy conspiracy theorist.

So you can only imagine how Jacob is now reacting to one of the worst scandals in the history of reality television, especially when it involves a network for whom he's worked in the past.

Actually, you don't need to imagine.

We have a very stark answer for you right here.

Last Wednesday, Josh Duggar was arrested on two counts of child pornography.

The former 19 Kids and Counting cast member has been accused of downloading material of minor children under the age of 12 and faces up to 40 years in jail if convicted on both charges.

It's a truly heinous allegation, and it comes six years after Josh confessed to molesting five underage girls when he was a teenager.

It also comes six years after Josh confessed to cheating on his wife with women he met overr the Internet.

In the wake of this arrest, we've heard from numerous Duggar family members, all of whom have labeled this development as "sad," "disturbing" and very "serious," and we've also heard from TLC.

The cable network canceled 19 Kids and Counting after the aforementioned molestation scandal went public, but it then started airing the spinoff Counting On not long afterrward.

Read the statement from executives on Friday:

“TLC is saddened to learn about the continued troubles involving Josh Duggar.

"19 Kids and Counting has not aired since 2015.

"TLC canceled the show on the heels of prior allegations against Josh Duggar and he has not appeared on air since then."

This final sentence is a fact.

But Jacob Roloff jumped in as soon as he read it and called complete BS on TLC taking any kind of victory lap for the way it responded to everything we learned about Josh Duggar six years ago.

The network almost immediately went into production on Counting On.

To this day, it pays a hefty paycheck to Jim Bob Duggar, the patriarch who helped cover up his son's atrocities as a 14-year old and who most observers believe arranges for young women to be married off into his family.

On Monday morning, Jacob delved deeply into his issues with both the Duggars and the network that also employs his own relatives via Little People, Big World.

The ex-cast member beat around nary a bush in his criticism, too, writing on Instagram:

"RE: Duggars. TLC's statement of essentially, 'He hasn't been on air in a while,' completely sidesteps the dynamic of being able to air terrible people with sometimes terrible producers for often terrible motives for beaucoup ratings and profit. (And still profiting.)"

The Duggars are terrible people, Jacob straight up says here, and they often work with terrible producers.

Jacob is speaking from tragic experience here.

In December, Roloff accused how a Little People, Big World of sexual assault.

"When the 'terrible' of all that gets uncovered, TLC walks away with the beaucoup profits and… nothing else (Maybe a twin spin-off)," Jacob continued.

Roloff proceeded to share an except from an article he "completely agrees with," which urged TLC to "distance itself as much as possible from the Duggars" because "the network is essentially bankrolling a cult."

(For the record, we wrote that article! Those words are taken from The Hollywood Gossip!)

Jacob also quoted the statement TLC released after his own molestation scandal, which we cited previously.

"I never once heard from them!" he said on Instagram. "Nothing. Not once."

Overall, alleges Jacob?

Someone who dealt very personally with higher-ups at the network?

"TLC doesn't give a s--t about what happens on or off camera, as long as they get paid, and you lot keep watching. Don't."

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s oldest son pleaded not guilty to one count of receipt of child pornography and one of possession of child pornography on Friday.

He'll remain in custody until at least May 5.

To conclude his take on the enormous controversy, Jacob acknowledged that he has loved ones who profit off TLC and that his own point of view may affect their bottom line.

"Again, 'do not watch', i.e. lower the ratings is a statement directly connected to the wellbeing of half of my family, so it is a conflicted position, but it is certainly my position," he wrote.

Gotta admire Jacob for taking a stand, don't you?

It's far more than we can say anyone has done over at TLC when it comes to the Duggars.