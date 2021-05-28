Heather Morris: Lea Michelle Was a Total Bully on the Glee Set!

Glee last aired an episode on Fox in 2015.

All this time later, however, fans ae finally learning just how ironic of a title this was for the musical comedy.

Why?

Because life on set was anything but gleeful for anyone in the presence of Lea Michele.

During an interview on the Everything Iconic With Danny Pellegrino podcast this week, Morris delved into the awful behavior exhibited by Michele throughout her run as Rachel Berry on this formerly beloved program.

Just about a year ago, a number of actors and actresses who worked with Michele over the years came out and basically destroyed her, one after another after another.

It all started with Samantha Marie Ware, who appeared on 11 episodes of Glee back in the day and who said Michele made this gig a "LIVING HELL."

"I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF TOU HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD 'S--- IN MY WIG!'" Ware wrote at the time, addressing Michele directly.

During her podcast appearance, Morris said she garnered backlash last summer for being "cryptic" after she tweeted of her ex-colleague:

"Was she unpleasant to work with? Very much so."

How does Morris feel about everything now?

"I'm like 'Guys, she's pregnant, and all this stuff is going around,'" Morris told Pellegrino.

"It's true and I don't know if maybe we were victims of bullying and that's a typical victim thing to do, is to blame yourself, which people were saying."

It's true that Michele was expecting her first child right around the time she was being trashed from every direction.

But considering the onslaught of criticism?

Many folks wanted to hear more directly from those who worked most closely with Michele.

And almost no one filmed more scenes with her on Glee than Morris.

According to Morris, "the only person who was honest about" Michelle's alleged behavior was the late Naya Rivera, who died last July in a drowning accident.

Back in 2016, Rivera, who played Santana Lopez on Glee, spoke out about her relationship with Michele.

"Santana and Rachel hated each other, but they also had this love-hate sort of relationship," Rivera told Entertainment Tonight at the time.

"I feel like Lea and I had that while we were on the show."

Michele's apparent bullying, Morris now says, was "something that was very hush hush on set."

"Now you see all these things coming out with these bigger names who were very disrespectful and mistreated a lot of people and people allowed it to happen," she added on the podcast.

"We absolutely could've stepped up and gone to the Fox execs and said how we felt about the situation, and nobody really did."

In response to Ware's claims last June, Michele posted an apology on Instagram, writing that she "clearly acted in ways which hurt other people.

This mea culpa included the following passage:

"Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that caused me to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times or whether it was just my immaturity and me just being unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behavior and for any pain which I have caused."

We'll give the last word here to Morris, reflecting on her time as Brittany S. Pierce:

"We all got close with Lea at certain points and then we all weren't as close with her.

"There's that human element to it, to understanding who this person is, growing with that person, seeing her try to become better, and taking care of herself after Cory passed.

"It was just the elephant in the room."