Grey's Anatomy: Renewed for Season 18! At Last!

The doctors are in.

And they won't be going anywhere for at least another year.

After making fans wait for an abnormally long time, ABC announced on Monday that Grey's Anatomy will return for Season 18 in the fall of 2021.

Simultaneously, the network confirmed that Ellen Pompeo has signed on for what we'd have to imagine will be the show's proverbial swan song.

In May 2019, the veteran actress signed her current enormous -- and well-earned! -- contract that reportedly paid her north of $550,000 per episode.

It was set to expire this summer and there had been talk of late that the show might end for good later this month.

For the record, ABC also renewed Station 19 today.

“The writers, directors, casts and crews of Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 worked so hard to bring these shows to life this past season,” said executive producer Krista Vernoff in a statement.

Added Vernoff:

“Keeping each other safe on set while paying tribute to the front-line heroes and first responders has been a challenge and a privilege. I’ve been truly blown away -- particularly by our tireless crews -- as they reinvented the TV-making wheel.

"Thank you to ABC and ABC Signature for the support and extraordinary partnership through this unprecedented season.

"We are so grateful for the opportunity to tell more stories."

Grey’s Anatomy continues to dominate as ABC’s highest rated and most watched scripted series, averaging a 1.1 demographic rating and 5.3 million weekly viewers.

For its part, Station 19 ranks as the runner-up in both measures.

A bulk of this latest season has featured Meredith in a coronavirus-related coma, seeing and interacting with visions of loved ones such as her late husband on a beach.

Some viewers feared she would be killed off.

Alas, Meredith will live to see another season.

Although beloved cast member Jesse Williams announced late last week that he is leaving the series.

"I will forever be grateful for the boundless opportunities provided me by Shonda, the network, studio, fellow cast mates, our incredible crew, Krista, Ellen and Debbie," Williams said in a statement after last episode aired.

"I am immensely proud of our work, our impact and to be moving forward with so many tools, opportunities, allies and dear friends."

Added Craig Erwich, president of ABC Entertainment, on Monday:

“Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy have done an incredible job of honoring real-life heroes by giving audiences an unflinching look at one of the biggest medical stories of our time.

"Krista and her team of writers have continued to deliver the compelling and compassionate storytelling that is a hallmark of these shows, and created some of the year’s most-talked-about moments in television."

Concluded the executive:

"We’re so grateful to our talented casts and crews for their extraordinary work that connects with viewers everywhere, and we look forward to sharing even more defining moments with our fans next season.”

Grey's Anatomy will wrap up this season on May 20.

No word yet when it will return, but let's just be glad that it will return, you know?

UPDATE:

We can also now confirrm that Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr. have inked new, one-year contract.