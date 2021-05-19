Friends Reunion Trailer Leaves Fans Concerned: Is Matthew Perry Okay?

The official Friends reunion trailer has been released by HBO Max.

And fans around the country are officially worried about Matthew Perry.

To begin, though, details on the preview that has television viewers everywhere buzzing with extreme excitement:

For the first time since the aforementioned streaming platform confirmed that Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer would be coming together on stage... we have footage of them actually doing so.

The beloved cast is seen in the following video sharing memories from their time on set... reading from a script... and even recreating a certain iconic quiz game.

There's a lot of laughing.

And a lot of crying.

And also a great deal of hugging among actors and actresses that have made it known over the years just how close they've remained since filming ended on the popular sitcom.

Back to Perry, however.

The star has spent time in rehab on multiple occasions since 1997, speaking candidly on his substance abuse issues in a number of interviews over the past two decades.

“From an outsider's perspective, it would seem like I had it all,” Perry once said. “It was actually a very lonely time for me because I was suffering from alcoholism.”

“I ​don't remember three years of it,” he even admitted of Friends in a BBC interview. “I was a little out of it at the time -- somewhere between seasons three and six.”

Fast forward to Wednesday and a clip featuring the 51-year-old with a far-off gaze and a labored speech pattern was posted to People Magazine’s website and YouTube to promote the Friends reunion, which was shot in April.

At one point -- while discussing what it was like to gather once again with his former colleagues -- Perry seemingly slurred his speech,

He did so while answering a question about whether he ever took a souvenir from the old set after the end of the series in 2004.

“I stole the cookie jar that had the clock on it,” he said, pronouncing a distinct “sh” sound at the beginning of “stole.”

Is this nit-picky?

And a bit of cruel speculation, considering Perry's past?

Yes, absolutely.

But welcome to the Internet.

“Just saw People interview and can’t believe how Matthew Perry looks like… seriously it breaks my heart,” one person tweeted after seeing the video in question.

Added another concerned social media user:

“It pains me to see Matthew Perry like this, he just seems off, gazing at the void, speaking slowly.”

And another: "Hate to say it, but I’m sad and scared like hell for Matthew Perry."

The Friends cast reunited at Stage 24 at Warner Bros. Studios in Los Angeles, the show’s home for its 10-season run on NBC, early last month.

The upcoming special will also feature David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Kit Harington, Mindy Kaling and Malala Yousafzai.

It will premiere on May 27 on HBO Max.

We'll be tuning in, and we sincerely hope Perry is doing just fine.