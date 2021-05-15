Farrah Abraham Claps Back at Chrissy Teigen: You're Deranged! Get Professional Help!

We never thought we'd say this.

And we say it with a bit of hesitation.

But we still say it nonetheless:

You go, Farrah Abraham!

We rarely take the side of this former Teen Mom star when it comes to, well... anything.

This is someone who someone celebrates Black History Month and Donald Trump in the same breath.

However, we can't really fault Abraham for responding with some harsh words after learning that Chrissy Teigen dragged her very hard, and used a rather inappropriate word, back in 2013.

Let's go over what happened, shall we?

In late March, Courtney Stodden came out and detailed how Teigen had frequently bullied her on social media back in the day.

The wife of John Legend, and a well-known TV personality in her own right, Teigen established a reputation years ago as one of the funnier follows on Twitter.

She'll say almost anything about almost anybody, but that is no excuse for taking things too far.

Which Teigen herself finally admitted she had done in issuing an apology to Stodden a few days back.

"Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable," her first tweet on the topic began.

Specifically, accountable "for all their past bulls--t in front of the entire world," Teigen added, continuing as follows:

"I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior.

"But that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel."

Teigen concluded by saying it was an "unbearable" feeling to have let her fans down, writing:

"These were not my only mistakes. And surely won’t be my last, as hard as I try. But god I will try!!"

Not long after this bruhaha went viral, another misguided Tweet by Teigen was discovered by Candace Owens of Fox News.

It was posted in 2013 and it took sharp aim at Abraham.

"farrah abraham now thinks she is pregnant from her sex tape. in other news you're a w---e and everyone hates you whoops not other news sorry," reads the message from eight years ago.

Yikes, right?

Say what you want about Farrah Abraham -- and Lord knows this celebrity gossip website has done so -- but don't drop the W-word.

Especially when, with so much to criticize about Abraham, sleeping around actually can't be one of them. She's barely dated anyone at all since becoming famous.

"Right now, she's just highly disturbing to me," Abraham said to Fox News in response to Teigen's Tweet, recalling how she saw Chrissy's posts awhile back.

"When I initially saw Chrissy Teigen make these comments I could tell she was a desperate music video groupie and model.

"[At the time] I just thought it was only with me and I ignored her because I don't behave like that.

'Now I see it's tons and tons of people. It really bothers me right now."

Abraham alleged that Teigen has never reached out to her for an apology -- and that she hopes Teigen doesn't become a "repeat offender."

"She does not need to target young women or other people. I hope she gets mental help and therapy. I would definitely take out the alcohol," Abraham added.

"No woman should be treating other women like that."

Can't really argue with that, can you?

Farrah, who has a 12-year-old daughter named Sophia, said the bullying she received when she was growing up in the spotlight has left her concerrned about how her own child is treated.

"I don't want those hurtful things to be said about my own child. I just want the best for my daughter," she said.

Many observers, of course, think Farrah is the one mistreating her own kid.

But that's a story for another time.

For now, in this one case, we're mostly on Team Farrah.

"They all are dysfunctional, toxic and should not have TV shows influencing hate in society," Abraham added of Wendy Williams, Dr. Phil and other hosts/stars who have said harsh things about her over the years.

Again, in the instance of those two celebrities specifically?

We totally agree.