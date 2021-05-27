Farrah Abraham: I'm Gonna Run for Office Someday... Soon!

Based on her past profession, we know that Farrah Abraham has no problem being entered.

Full stop.

We simply know this based on Abraham's history of starring in adult web cam videos.

Now, however, the former Teen Mom OG cast member says she's preparing to enter the world of politics.

Earlier this week, Abraham made an announcement that, we must be honest, we did not see coming.

"I WILL BE RUNNING FOR A GOVERNMENT POSITION AS SOON AS I TURN 30... COUNT DOWN," she posted on Twitterr in all-caps, remaining both vague and gracious by adding:

"THANK YOU IN ADVANCE FOR SUPPORTING ME SUPPORTING YOU.

"My experiences have lead me to this valuable place that I do not take for granted."

Abraham's experiences include losing her baby daddy in a car accident... raising daughter Sophia on her own... joining the cast of Teen Mom... getting fired for doing a lot of amateur pornography... and then saying lots of weird things on social media.

But Abraham also filed a police report in April against Dominic Foppoli, the former mayor of Windsor, California, accusing him of sexual misconduct.

An attorney for Abraham said in the official legal filing that Foppoli injured Abraham during an alleged March assault.

Florida police are investigating the accusation again Foppoli, who on Monday resigned as Windsor’s mayor -- and who allegedly committed “sexual battery” with his “hands/feet/teeth” at a home in Palm Beach, according to documents released this week.

“Some of the evidence provided to police were photographs of the injuries she sustained,” said Abraham's Florida-based lawyer, Spencer Kuvin.

This, of course, is a serious allegation.

We're not about to make any jokes at Farrah's expense in regard to it.

“It is with a heavy heart that I am resigning, effective today,” read a statement from Dominic’s team that was published in the San Francisco Chronicle and other papers three days ago.

“I have always and will always maintain that I did not engage in any non-consensual sexual acts with any woman."

Of Farrah, who the disgraced politician never cites by name?

"I have no doubt she is making these allegations in an attempt to leverage the situation to her advantage."

For whatever it may be worth, Abraham attended a charity event in Palm Beach on March 14.

She hasn't commented directly on her sexual assault allegation, but did just share a lengthy message on Instagram, writing in part:

I relate what I’m going through right now to my PTSD from a p0rnstar & women who preyed on me & I now know government officials are just like abusing, murdering, lieing, sick, rapist p0rnstars.

She added:

Happy I lived through both experiences, but I fight & support women.

God is good I have no idea why these bad things happen to me.

I work so hard to stay away from bad people.

Abraham has written about her struggle with Depression before and, just like the rape allegation, this is serious stuff.

We wish her the best when it comes to mental health.

That said, we really don't think she's qualified to hold public office.

This is just our opinion.