Farrah Abraham: Chrissy Teigen is Just Like a Rapist! She Should Be Sued!

Farrah Abraham tried, you guys.

She tried to come across as calm and reasonable, she really did.

But a tiger can only change its stripes for so long, you know?

Allow us to explain...

Earlier this spring, Chrissy Teigen was exposed as a social media bully after Z-Lister Courtney Stodden came out and shared how frequently over the years Teigen had trashed her via Twitter.

Many of these Stodden-directed insulted were penned by Teigen years ago, but the model confessed in an apology that this was no excuse.

"Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable... for all their past bulls--t in front of the entire world," she said in a mea culpa this month.

"I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be," Chrissy added.

"I was an insecure, attention seeking troll," she freely acknowledged. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior.

"But that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel."

Teigen, who has taken various breaks from social media, vowed to try and do better going forward.

Shortly after she issued this statement, though, the public learned that Teigen also slammed Abraham back in 2013.

"farrah abraham now thinks she is pregnant from her sex tape," wrote Chrissy of the former Teen Mom star.

"in other news you're a w---e and everyone hates you whoops not other news sorry."

YIKES, huh?

In her initial response to this inappropriate Tweet, Abraham sounded relatively rational.

"Right now, she's just highly disturbing to me," Abraham said to Fox News in response to Teigen's Tweet, recalling how she saw Chrissy's posts awhile back.

"When I initially saw Chrissy Teigen make these comments I could tell she was a desperate music video groupie and model.

"[At the time] I just thought it was only with me and I ignored her because I don't behave like that. Now I see it's tons and tons of people. It really bothers me right now."

Abraham also suggesed that Teigen stop drinking and seek professional help and added:

"No woman should be treating other women like that."

Accurate, right?

Pretty level-headed for Farrah Abraham even.

That was then, however.

Now?

Farrah just went on quite the Instagram rant, starting as follows:

"I hope no more CHILDREN, pre-teens, Teens, and young woman are plagued by #chrissyteigen mental illness and abuse she is a serial predator I clearly see - a lot like in rape culture ... silencing her victims as it seems she did the same with her #pizzagate blocking and calling it a “conspiracy” and covering it with mental health."

There's a ton to unpack before.

But Abraham comparing Teigen to a rapist because she blocked Stodden on Instagram is, well... a choice.

The MTV alum went on to say that she has "no tolerance of sick mothers making a mockery out of mental health and hurting youth, teens and young woman."

Refraining from using punctuation of almost any kind, Abraham continued:

Chrissy Teigen is a repeat serial abusive offender we all are 'woke' as well.

Chrissy court show is repulsive especially after society striving and working so hard right now to have credible court systems to help those being taken advantage of in our failed criminal systems....

Chrissy herself should be in court for her own repeat abusive offenses and mental distress to her victims of her attacks effecting their mental health, careers, livelihoods.

Farrah proceeded to compare Chrissy's harassment to "Jeffrey Epstein tactics," referring to the infamous convicted sex offender.

She asserted that the model should "tell the 'good old boys club' I say hello and the sexist grooming, systemic spreading of rape culture, devaluing woman, silencing voices is going to be shut down."

Abraham also said Teigen is an "abusive, clueless mother."

In conclusion?

"We all deserve a better world and I thank you all haters and supporters truly for making America Great again Happy 2021 and Happy Mental Health AWARENESS MONTH," Farrah wrote.

"Peaceful on Purpose, positivity and light your way. FA."