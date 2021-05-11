Falynn Guobadia Breaks Silence on Porsha Williams' Engagement to Ex-Husband

Falynn Guobadia has addressed the very awkward elephant in the very public room.

On Monday, Porsha Williams took all Real Housewives of Atlanta fans by surprise when she dropped a pair of bombshells:

ONE: She's engaged!

TWO: She's engaged to Simon Guobadia... after just a month of dating... prior to his divorce even being finalized from Porsha's co-star, Falynn.

What the what now?!?

"Our relationship began a month ago - yes we are crazy in love," Williams wrote alongside a selfie with Simon as part of her announcement.

"I know it's fast but we are living life each day to its fullest," she added.

"I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes."

What about the engagement?

Simon posted the following snapshot of the gigantic diamond ring he presented to his unexpected fiancee and wrote on Instagram:

"I asked her to marry me because we checked ALL of each other's boxes, and then some.

"I stand next to her, proud that we found each other."

How does Falynn Guobadia feel about this shocking engaged?

Upset? Angry? Dismayed? Totally stabbed in the back?

"I want to thank everyone for reaching out to me and offering their love and support," Falynn said in a statement on Tuesday.

"At this time, I am focusing on finalizing my divorce and healing. Sending positivity to all of you."

Falynn and Simon were married for two years before confirming their divorce in April 2021.

"After two years of marriage and 5 years of friendship, Simon and I have made the difficult decision to go our separate ways," Falynn wrote on her Instagram Story at the time.

She added back then:

"We are deeply thankful for the impact we have made in each other's lives, as well as the bonds formed with each other's children.

"This mutual decision was not made lightly.

"And despite our current willingness to be transparent, we only ask our friends and supporters to be respectful of our privacy as our family gets through this very difficult period."

According to TMZ insiders, meanwhile, Porsha and Falynn were never really friends. At all.

The website reports that the pair met on the very first day of filming the latest season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and producers told them to act close.

Crazy, right?

Porsha, for her part, went on to confirm the timeline of her relationship with Simon yesteday.

"For all of you that need facts, I get the optics but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January. I had nothing to do with their divorce filing.

"That's between the two of them.

"Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon's divorce has been settled. Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody's lives."

Porsha split with former fiancé Dennis McKinley for a second time in October 2020.

Simon, for his part, took to social media to praise his future wife this week.

"Did not expect to be blessed with a mate so soon," he wrote.

"We have done the individual work to sustain a healthy relationship, and I stand next to her, proud that we found each other.

"What we have is what we wish every single one of you out there - happiness."