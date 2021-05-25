Elliot Page Goes Shirtless For First Time Since Top Surgery, Beams with Pride

Elliot Page has already come out as transgender.

The Oscar nominee has already shared a photo of himself online after doing so.

But now Page - who rose to fame as the title character in Juno and who currently stars on the Netflix drama The Umbrella Academy - has taken yet another brave step in his ongoing personal journey...

... he's shared a photo of himself shirtless.

On Monday, the 34-year old uploaded a snapshot of himself shirtless by a pool, showing off his red swim trunks and his rather impressive abdominal muscles.

"Trans bb's first swim trunks," Page wrote, adding the hashtags #transjoy #transisbeautiful to his message.

Check out the photo here:

This image is the first shirtless one Page has posted on social media since having top surgery, a procedure he previously revealed he underwent earlier this year.

Top surgery, for those unaware, is typically reserved for transgender men and is a surgical procedure to remove one's breast tissue (subcutaneous mastectomy).

Page chose to undergo it about six months after revealing to the world that he is transgender, writing in early December:

Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot.

I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life.

Page went on to say he was feeling "overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey," adding back then:

"I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self."

"I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community."

"Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place."

Page, meanwhile, also sat down recently with Oprah Winfrey for Apple TV+'s The Oprah Conversation, explaining in this interview he previously came forward with his health information in a March interview with TIME magazine.

"I wanted to talk about it for a couple of reasons," Page told Winfrey.

"I wanted to share with people just how much it has changed my life.

"And I want people to know that not only has it been life changing for me, I do believe it is life saving and it's the case for so many people...

"And because there is such an attack on trans health care right now, when already there is such a lack of access or trans people who don't even want to go to the doctor."

In this same TIME interview, Page said he had "felt like a boy" since he was 10 years old.

Since coming forward with his truth, Page said "the most significant difference" between his life then and his life now has been that he is "really able to just exist."

"For the first time in, I don't even know how long, [I am] really just being able to sit by myself, be on my own, be productive, and be creative," he said.

"It's such an oversimplification to say it this way, but I'm comfortable."