Donald Trump Says Famous Horse is a "Junky" After Positive Steroid Test

Donald Trump has come out swinging against his latest enemy.

Against something that he believes is emblematic with all that ails the United States.

Against the personification of all that makes America in need of being made great again by a certain racist sociopath.

Indeed, Donald Trump has come out and trashed a horse.

On Sunday afternoon, the one-term President used his fancy new blog to drag Medina Spirit, the animal who won this year's Kentucky Derby on May 1...

... and then tested positive this weekend for for an illegal substance.

If a second test confirms this intiial result, Medina Spirit wil be stripped of the most prestigious title in his sport.

Just to reiterate the point here, Medina Spirit is a horse.

“So now even our Kentucky Derby winner, Medina Spirit, is a junky.

"This is emblematic of what is happening to our Country,” Trump wrote in a posting on his website, perhaps trying to emulate The Onion.

He added:

“The whole world is laughing at us as we go to hell on our Borders, our fake Presidential Election, and everywhere else!"

Now, here's the delicious irony:

Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert announced the finding on Sunday morning, confirming that his horse was found to have 11 picograms of an anti-inflammatory above the legal limit in Kentucky racing.

As a result, Baffert has been suspended from training horses that race at Churchill Downs, the most famous racetrack in the country.

Baffert, who has denied all wrongdoing, is an extremely rich white man.

So...

If Trump's point is that extremely rich white men are trying to take advantage of the system and maintain their privileged status no matter what it takes, then, yes.

He's sort of right.

This scandal is symbolic of a huge problem in America!

“Yesterday I got the biggest gut-punch in racing for something I didn’t do,” Baffert told reporters after the positive test was made public.

“It’s disturbing. It’s an injustice to the horse.

"I don't know what's going on in racing right now, but there's something not right. I don't feel embarrassed. I feel like I was wronged.

"We're going to do our own investigation. We're going to be transparent with the racing commission, like we've always been.

"He's a great horse. He doesn't deserve this. He ran a gallant race."

Trump, of course, remains banned from Facebook and has a whole lot of free time these days.

According to most reports, he just wanders around his resort in Florida and crashes random events there to complain about his very fair and legal loss to Joe Biden.

We'd suggest he focus on more important matters than a horse possibly taking performance-enhancing drugs.

But whenever Trump did that as President, he ended up praising Nazis as "fine people" or recommending we all inject bleach into our bodies -- so maybe we shouldn't mock the guy too much here.

"To be clear, if the findings are upheld, Medina Spirit's results in the Kentucky Derby will be invalidated and Mandaloun will be declared the winner," Churchill Downs officials said in a statement today.

The track said failure to comply with the rules and medication protocols jeopardizes the safety of horses and jockeys, the sport's integrity and the Derby's reputation

"Churchill Downs will not tolerate it," the statement added.

"Given the seriousness of the alleged offense, Churchill Downs will immediately suspend Bob Baffert, the trainer of Medina Spirit, from entering any horses at Churchill Downs Racetrack."

Thus far far Medina Spirit has not been disqualified from competing in next Saturday’s Preakness, the second leg of the Triple Crown.

Therefore, once again, if a rich and famous creature is caught breaking the rules, he apparently goes unpunished.

Maybe Trump really is on to something here.