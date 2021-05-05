Donald Trump: Rejected by Facebook! Again!

Facebook announced some huge news on Wednesday morning.

Sorry, let's be more accurate here:

Facebook announced some YUUUUGE news on Wednesday morning, as an appeals board at the company found that the platform was correct in banning ex President Donald Trump from both Facebook and Instagram.

They did so this past January the wake of the U.S. Capitol attack.

However, the Facebook Oversight Board did note that the company must review that "vague" penalty within six months.

At that time, it must either reverse it or adjust its rules to more clearly match the punishment.

"The Oversight Board has upheld Facebook's decision to suspend Mr. Trump's access to post content on Facebook and Instagram on January 7, 2021.

"However, as Facebook suspended Mr. Trump's accounts 'indefinitely,' the company must reassess this penalty," the board said in a statement.

It concluded:

"This penalty must be based on the gravity of the violation and the prospect of future harm.

It must also be consistent with Facebook's rules for severe violations, which must, in turn, be clear, necessary and proportionate.

On January 6, thousands of Trump supporters were urged by the then-President to fight back against what he claimed was a stolen election.

Many of them responded by attacking the Capitol, overrunning police officers at the scene and taking weapons into the building.

Five people were killed in the insurrection.

Trump encouraged the traitorous actions and even said he "loved" those who committing the heinous crime.

Facebook therrefore suspended Trump "indefinitely" on January 7, one day after the deadly riot by his supporters that sent lawmakers, temporarily, into hiding.

Snapchat, Twitter and YouTube also barred Trump from using their websites in what became essentially a ban from all major social media platforms.

Trump was then impeached for an unprecedented second time, before he was acquitted by a Republican majority in the Senate.

The one-term Commander-in-Chief later appealed his Facebook ban in February.

As the board noted in its statement todday, the company had previously asked it to review the matter as well.

In response to being kicked off Facebook for, at minimum, six more months, Trump took the ruling well and reasonably and didn't say a word.

Just kidding.

"What Facebook, Twitter, and Google have done is a total disgrace and an embarrassment to our Country," he said this afternoon.

Showing a total lack of understanding about the Constitution, he added:

"Free Speech has been taken away from the President of the United States because the Radical Left Lunatics are afraid of the truth, but the truth will come out anyway, bigger and stronger than ever before."

Trump added:

The People of our Country will not stand for it!

"These corrupt social media companies must pay a political price, and must never again be allowed to destroy and decimate our Electoral Process.”

Trump, meanwhile, continues to spread the very dangeorus lie that the 2020 election was fraudulent in some way.

He has never provided a shred of evidence to back up this claim.

Because no such evidence exists.

All signs, though, point to Trump running for President again in 2024.