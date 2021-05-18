Dimitri Snowden Demanded Nudity 24/7, "Pushed Threesomes," Ex-Sister Wife Claims

With TLC under fire to sever ties with the Duggar family, more and more information is now coming out about Dimitri Snowden that has caused many observers to also stop and wonder:

How the heck is this chauvinistic abuser on the network's payroll as well?!?

Snowden stars on Seeking Sister Wife.

The reality show chronicles his and his partner Ashley's journey to find a third soulmate/lover/spiritual or legal spouse.

However, at least two of the women this unusual couple has brought in to fill this role recently accused the Snowdens of abuse.

Take Ariadne Joseph, for disturbing example.

Speaking to blogger John Yates on YouTube last week, Joseph outlined the troubling nature of her romance with Dimitri and Ashley.

At one point, she says Dimitri choked her and slammed her down on a table that was filled with guns.

On another occasion, Joseph detailed an incident in which she was woken up by Snowden -- and raped.

She could barely believe it had even happened at the time.

"When you’re in a situation where you’re married, or with someone, and you both have had consensual sex, it’s hard to reconcile in your mind that this person has violated you, has taken something from you without permission," Joseph explained.

But "these people abused me and traumatized me and my children," she was finally able to confess in the interview.

In a new chat with The Sun, meanwhile, Ariadne says she moved from Louisiana to Georgia in 2016 to live with the Snowden family after meeting Dimitri in an online polygamy group four years earlier.

She brought her three-year old daughter along with her and the group lived in a two-bedroom apartment.

“He convinced me to sell my furniture, my apartment and move out there," Joseph says.

According to Ari, it got a lot weirder and scarier from there.

“When I walked into the house, I [was] greeted [by] my potential sister wife with no clothes on. He required me to be naked too," she told The Sun, adding that Dimitri proposed within weeks of her arrival.

Her initial reactions to the set-up?

“Ashley seemed sweet. The first month was blissful. I was really happy the first month. I wanted to be happy.

"I had taken a leap of faith trusting him with myself and my children."

Soon, however, Ari felt VERY uncomfortable by all of Dimitri and Ashley's rules.

They all had to sleep in the same bed, for example, and Ashley had to be present when she and Dimitri had sex.

She also claimed Dimitri tried to make her have a “threesome” with Ashley.

"I declined many times. This was when he and her were engaging and he wanted me to participate," she added of those requests.

Snowden didn't take no for an answer, though.

“He said ‘Well, hold her hand.’

"I held her hand and it was weird. I was facing them because I'm holding her hand. He starts to kiss me.

"He’s pushing my head towards her and I’m pushing my head away. I’m not trying to participate. I grab his hand and I move my head.

"He didn't try that again.”

After nine months of living with Dimitri and Ashley, Ariadne moved out with her kids.

“They’re very convincing, cunning, manipulative and believable," Joseph told the newspaper of this couple.

"They had me fooled for a long time.

"These people bring humiliation to the women that are sincere coming into the family and being part of this lifestyle.”

Christeline Petersen would agree.

The only legal wife of Dimitri's, she was featured on the most recent season of Seeking Sister Wife, yet was granted a restraining order this spring after accusing her husband of assault.

“I was woken up by him slamming my head into the headboard of the bed and he was yelling at me," Petersen said in a police report.

"My head was slammed into the headboard several times... he choked me during sex, even though I repeatedly told him not to."

Christeline also requested her two daughters, ages 10 and 5, be protected in the petition, which was filed on March 12, 2021.

“He is not the father of my two daughters and they are afraid of him as often yells and punches the walls or furniture," she said.

Dimitri has since filed for divorce from Peterson.

Joseph, meanwhile, most certainly blames Dimitri and Ashley for their actions.

But she also blames TLC for ignoring her pleas to do something about the abuse.

"Those a**holes…Chrissy and her children didn’t have to go through that, they didn’t have to experience that," Joseph told Yates of Peterson and other women Dimitri allegedly treated this way.

She added of the cable network:

"Had TLC took those people off the air and allowed them to be exposed the way they should have been, because when I came out and I released all that information — and I had text messages and pictures — they scrubbed the internet of it.

"They allowed this piece of s**t to be on this damn show.

"And they continue to abuse, and misuse, and traumatize women."