Demi Lovato Comes Out as Non-Binary, Changes Pronouns to "They/Them"

Demi Lovato has a very important announcement to make.

And also a very personal one.

In her new podcast, 4D with Demi Lovato, the solo artist came out as non-binary in the introduction of the episode ... prior to delving into a revealing conversation with Alok Vaid-Menon, a gender non-conforming writer and performer.

"Over the past year-and-a-half, I've been doing some healing and self-reflective work. And through this work, I've had the revelation that I identify as non-binary," explained Lovato.

"With that said, I'll be officially changing my pronouns to they/them.

"I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am, and am still discovering."

Bravo to Demi all around.

In March, Lovato said she was gay.

The revelation came after she and fiance Max Ehrich called off their engagement following a whirlwind romance that saw the pair move in together and him propose after a mere six months of dating.

Their split eventually turned ugly, something Lovato referenced when talking to Entertainment Weekly at the time.

"Regardless if drama is happening or not, I am too gay to marry a man right now," she told this publication.

On her podcast, meanwhile, Lovato shared gripping details about their near-fatal drug overdose in 2018.

She cited the scary experience as a wake-up call.

"I feel like the reason why that happened was because I was ignoring my truth, and I was suppressing who I really am in order to please stylists or team members or this or that," said Lovato.

"Or even fans that wanted me to be the sexy, feminine pop star in the ... leotard and look a certain way, you know?"

The singer then said it would "mean the world" to them if others "could start identifying me as they/them."

Just please make the effort, she's asking of fans.

"I think it's important because I want to use these pronouns that feel right to me," the star said.

"I also just don't want people to be so afraid of messing up that they don't try to use them."

In March, Lovato opened up to fans about being pansexual during an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

"I'm so fluid now, and a part of the reason why I am so fluid is because I was super closeted off," they said.

"I heard someone call the LGBTQIA+ community the alphabet mafia. I'm part of the alphabet mafia and proud."

On Instagram, meanwhile, Lovato said the following:

Today is a day I'm so happy to share more of my life with you all:

I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary and will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward.

This has come after a lot of healing and self-reflective work.

I’m still learning and coming into myself, and I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson.

Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me.

I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones.

Please keep living in your truths and know I am sending so much love your way.