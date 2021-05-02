Deena Cortese Welcomes Baby #2! And He's a Cutie Patootie!

He's here, you guys!

And he's perfect!

On Saturday, Jersey Shore star Deena Cortese welcomed her second son, announcing the amazing news one day after giving birth.

"The Buckners are now officially a party of 4. Cameron Theo Buckner was born May 1st at 7:21pm weighing 7 pound 3 ounces and 20 inches long," the MTV star wrote on Instagram.

As you can see above and below, Deena included with this message some adorable photos of her brand new addition.

Along with husband Chris Buckner, too.

Concluded Deena:

"He is such a little angel baby .. mommy is feeling well and we are all so beyond happy and we're bursting out with so much love .. our hearts are full!

"We can't wait until he meets his big brother tomorrow!! #boymom #bucknerpartyof4."

Indeed, Chris and Deena are also parents to a two-year old son named CJ.

In October of 2020, the MTV personality broke her pregnancy news as follows:

“We’re so excited to announce we’re expecting Baby Buckner No. 2 May 1, 2021.

"Our hearts are filled with so much love and joy!

"CJ is going to be the best big brother ever!!! #blessed #growingfamily Sooo for everyone that was asking YES YES YES. I’m pregnant."

The Jersey Shore regular kept her folllowers well apprised of her journey over the past few months as well.

"I have to say this pregnancy really was amazing," she wrote not long before Cameron arrived.

"And even though I feel like this last month is dragging ( mostly because I'm in pain and uncomfortable) it truly flew by...

"Definitely having a whirlwind of emotions .. happiness ..excitement .. so much love."

Cortese also shared her excitement at the time for her two sons to become the "best of friends," gushing;

"CJ is going to be the best big brother ever to "baby Camin" ❤️❤️ we can't wait until Cameron decides to make his debut bc we are all so ready to have him here already !!!!"

Cortese became a parrent in January 2019 when CJ entered her universe.

She later revealed that she found her second pregnancy was “much different” than her first.

“With CJ, from the moment I was pregnant he made it known he was in there,” the reality star explained in a December 2020 Instagram slideshow.

“Sick from the moment I found out until around week 15. After week 15, he didn’t go unnoticed.

"He was kicking me and letting me know, ‘Hey, I’m in here!’ And as you all know, CJ is a little riot with super energy and a little ham.”

Deena and Buckner got engaged in 2016 and then tied the knot the following year.

Cortese told Us Weekly in April 2018 that her husband wants to “have three” children, so it looks like we may be celebrating again with her down the line at some point.

“I would be fine with two, but the more the merrier, right?” she said at the time.

Congratulations all around!