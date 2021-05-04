Deavan Clegg Condemned for OnlyFans Comeback: She TRICKED Us!

Different 90 Day Fiance fans enjoy the franchise and its stars for different things.

For some, it seems to have become an excuse to troll Deavan Clegg full time.

The latest group taking aim at Deavan accuse her of being a liar who never changes.

The gripe has to do with her OnlyFans. Did she trick fans into subscribing?

Deavan was one of the 90 Day Fiance stars to sign up for OnlyFans.

The subscription adult media site is a potentially lucrative way of monetizing reality TV fame.

Infamously, actually starring on the show pays very little compared to what can be made off of Cameo or OnlyFans.

Deavan is a professional model by trade, so this was a natural fit for her.

However, she opted to avoid some of the more explicit options on the site.

While others post nudes or masturbation or sex with multiple partners, Deavan posts boudoir modeling content.

However, even the most lucrative gigs do not last forever.

Deavan gets a lot of hate, and OnlyFans is a lot of work at the best of times.

She had announced that she would be ending her time on OnlyFans just a few weeks ago.

Deavan announced her upcoming exit from the platform at the beginning of April.

She noted that she was busy with other projects, including her YouTube channel.

Deavan even had a "going away" promotion.

Upon announcing that she was quitting OnlyFans, Deavan took a hiatus from social media.

If you can stand to be away from it, this can be incredibly good for you.

In Deavan's case, she was gone for two weeks before returning ... with some news.

On her Instagram Stories and on OnlyFans itself, Deavan had an announcement.

She was already having a comeback to OnlyFans, but was set on "changing things up."

Previously, she had offered exclusive content that would now be part of the main subscription package.

So, the old deal was that there would be $20 photo sets available to individual buyers.

(This is very common on OnlyFans; the base subscription only gets you so far)

Now, she's putting it all on the regular subscription fee, which costs $22.50 for 30 days.

"Just When I Thought Deavan Was Changing!" one Reddit denizen complained.

"I can't believe it," the fan remarked.

They continued: "I am just so shocked that she didn't give up like she swore she was going to."

"It was all a scam," accused one commenter.

"So it's like that furniture store, The Dump. They're going out of business every week," quipped another.

In that case, that sounds more like a marketing tactic than any kind of lie.

Sometimes it's hard to tell who has a legitimate grievance with Deavan's activities and who is just in the habit of hating her.

In this case, it seems that the gripe is rooted in the idea that she's a savvy businesswoman with a fake online persona.

That's a fair critique, but ... hardly unique to Deavan.

Some disappointed by her return to OnlyFans may have had an element of shaming to their perspectives.

Folks, even if Deavan were hosting OnlyFans orgies and broadcasting them, that would be her business.

As it is ... her content is super tame. Anyone getting bent out of shape over that needs to chill out.