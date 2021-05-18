David Eason: Nathan Griffith Is Trying to Steal Jenelle Evans From Me!

Back in 2019, Jenelle Evans hit what appeared to be rock bottom.

David Eason beat and killed the family dog in front of her kids, an event which kicked off a series of misfortunes for the Carolina Swamp Mom.

The kids were taken by CPS; Jenelle got fired from Teen Mom 2 ...

It was a whole thing.

David, of course, was in an even more desperate situation, as he would be hopelessly lost without Jenelle.

The man has been unemployed since before the two of them got married, and during those few months when he was single, his situation was beginning to look quite grim, indeed.

Jenelle took the kids and move to Tennessee, leaving David alone on "The Land" with no visible means of support.

So it came as no surprise when David started working overtime to win Jenelle back.

Of course, it wasn't easy for him to lure her back to her old life, as she had been a granted a no contact order against him.

Other than doing a "John Cusack in Say Anything" thing with a boombox blaring Kid Rock outside her window, he really had no means of communicating with his ex.

For obvious reasons, David doesn't enjoy discussing those days, but drama pays the bills in the Evans household, so he made an exception during Jenelle's most recent Instagram Live session.

The trouble began when a fan asked if Jenelle slept with her second baby daddy, Nathan Griffith.

Tellingly, Jenelle dodged the question by stepping away to wash a dish.

David, however, decided to confront that mystery head on, offering a heated account of Jenelle's time in TN -- a time he couldn't really know anything about because of the order of protection.

"It wasn't even last year that me and Jenelle broke up, it was the year before last," he began, as though the breakup was ancient history.

"But do you know that when she was in Tennessee, she was telling me how Nathan was acting so she put me in three-way whenever he said 'Call me, call me, call me,'" Eason continued, as though this is a normal marital situation.

David said the joke was on Nathan in the end, because he and Jenelle were having flirty phone conversations even though she was secretly back together with her abusive husband.

"I listened to the conversation and it was hilarious! It pissed me off!" Eason declared.

"He had no idea, no one had any idea we were back together again. We weren't broke up for as long as people thought we were."

Eason concluded by declaring that the dead dog and the allegations of child abuse and infidelity were actually quite humorous.

"We had been talking for a while, but like I said, this was year before last," he insisted.

"I'm sure there are so many type of rumors but it was hilarious had you been there."

Of course, Jenelle did have an affair during her time in Tennessee, but that's probably a taboo topic in her house.

Evans banged a guy named Herb Wilkinson, and he says the two of them made a sex tape together.

Hopefully, someone will ask David about Boston Herb during Jenelle's next live stream.

We've always wondered what it looks like when a man's head explodes!