As you very likely know by now, Ariana Grande is famous for the song "7 Rings."

As you also very likely also know by noow, Dalton Gomez is famous because he gifted Ariana Grande with a very special and unique ring.

It signifies his love for her and his committment to her and how he is legally bound to the singer until death does the pair part.

Yup, Dalton Gomez and Ariana Grande are married!

This bombshell was dropped on the celebrity gossip and entertainment news on Monday, with sources confirming that Grande and Gomez exchanges vows in a small private ceremony in Montecito, California.

Approximately a total of 20 people attended the ceremony.

"The room was so happy and full of love.

"The couple and both families couldn't be happier," said a rep of Grande's to People Magazine.

This is all well and great, even if we're already preparing story about Grande and Gomez filing for divorce.

Just who is Dalton Gomez, though?

Who is the seemingly random dude fortunate enough to be settling down with one of the most popular pop stars on the planet?

Let's dig deep, shall we?

Gomez works as a real estate agent and we learned in March 2020 that he had been dating Grande for several months.

Grande confirmed her relationship with Gomez in May of that same year when they appeared in her and Justin Bieber’s “Stuck With U” music video.

By December, reports had emerged that the two were engaged.

Accoridng to Gomez’s bio on Aaron Kirman Group’s website states, he was born and raised in Southern California.

This same biography hypes Dalton up as a huge name in the world of luxury real estate.

He now “holds one of the largest Rolodexes of A-list buyers … [and] is quickly becoming an industry titan,” reads the message on the aforementioned corporate website.

So, how did he meet Ariana Grande?

The Los Angeles Times reported in 2019 that The Big Bang Theory actor Kunal Nayyar purchased a $7.5 million Los Angeles mansion from music attorney Aaron Rosenberg, whose clients include Grande.

Gomez was one of the two listing agents who completed the sale.

Due to his high-profile job, Gomez has a number of famous friends.

He was once spotted hanging out with Miley Cyrus, who has been tight with Grande for years.

Relatedly, Grande’s close friends Alfredo Flores and Courtney Chipolone follow Gomez on Instagram, while the entertainer follows her now-husband's brother, tattoo artist Dakota Gomez.

And... that's about it.

Neither Grande nor Gomez has yet commented on their marriage.

The artist has not yet said anything about those wild pregnant rumors, either.