Colton Underwood: Butt Out of My Sex Life, Okay?!?

Colton Underwood hasn't just written a book about his life.

For the most part, Colton Underwood is an open book when it comes to his life.

The former Bachelor lead came out as gay during an interview with Good Morning in America in March, delving deeply into his personal history... the mistakes he made as a contestant on this reality show and a lot more.

He even confessed to attempting suicide over his sexuality.

Over the weekend, however, the 28-year old drew a line in the social media sand.

Interacting with fans during an Instagrram Q&A session, Colton touched on his upcoming Netflix series, saying it will premiere in "fall 2021."

As for his top priority these days?

Underwood said in a separate post that, for now, he's focusing on "myself."

But then Underwood grew a tad bit testy.

The ABC personality acknowledged that he recently told Variety he's been "physically" involved with men, yet is searching for something "more meaningful."

Beyond this nugget, however, he scolded the public for asking more questions about his life behind closed bedroom doors.

"Let me vent for a second," Underwood wrote.

"Questions like this are inappropriate. I understand you might know me from the bachelor where I shared a lot about my personal life.

"I have set boundaries and I'm respecting myself in a way that will lead me to a healthier life."

Is it fair for a public figure, who is now trying to earn a living by promoting the most private aspects of his personal life, to keep such things to himself?

We'll let our readers decide, as Underwood continued:

"I never asked to be labeled as the virgin bachelor and have people feel the security to ask me questions about my sex life.

"It just happened and during that time I thought I had no other choice but to just go with it the network would be mad. I know differently now.

"I'll share what I want and this won't be one of those things."

Underwood, of course, previously dated Cassie Randolph, the finalist from his 2019 season of The Bachelor.

He has said in the past that he did truly love Randolph, which was a major reason why he grew so confused over the past year or two when it came to his sexual orientation.

The couple announced their split last May.

Then, in September, Randolph filed for a restraining order against Underwood after he allegedly stalked and harassed her; she dropped the charges in November.

Colton is legally banned from explaining exactly what he did, but has apologized many times for how he behaved last year.

"It's not who I am as a human being, and it's not how I carry myself," he told Variety.

"I want this interview to be the last time I address her, because it's not fair for her to have her name in articles every time I talk.

"I'm sorry, and I want her to know that I hope she has the best, most beautiful life."

For her past, Cassie has only danced around the subject of her ex-boyfriend of late.

"I just wanted to let you know that I'm not going to be further discussing it or commenting on it for now," she said in a vlog posted on her YouTube channel last month.

"There's a lot of layers to it, and I just think the best thing for me at this time is to move forward and just focus on going forward."