Colt Johnson and Vanessa Guerra: Secretly Married!

Earlier this month, Vanessa Guerra confirmed that she's still engaged to Colt Johnson.

But actually, no, that's not quite the truth.

At Part 2 of the 90 Day: The Single Life Season 1 Tell All, Colt stunned everyone with a revelation.

He and Vanessa are married ... and he didn't even tell mother Debbie.

On the day that Part 2 aired on Discovery Plus, Colt made the announcement on Instagram.

"I like to announce that Vanessa is my wife," he wrote.

"I married my best friend," Colt announced happily.

"And," Colt's caption continued, "despite what others might say; I know we will find our happily ever after."

"@vanessaj_702" he tagged, adding "#marriedlife #90dayfiance @discoveryplus #putaringonit"

Colt concluded by writing: "Love you Mrs. Johnson."

Obviously, "a month ago" wasn't late April, because the Tell All was recorded weeks ago, at least.

Colt and Vanessa were clearly counting down the moments to share news of their elopement with the world.

Reactions, both on screen and on social media, were positive and very interesting.

Colt's ex wife, 90 Day Fiance legend Larissa Lima, responded to the news.

"Congratulations to ColtEE, Vanessa, and mom Debbie," Larissa wrote on her Instagram Stories.

"I know our marriage didn't last long," she said of their 7-month union.

"But," Larissa continued, "I believe this one will last forever."

"And I'm happy for Debbie," she wrote.

Debbie "finally got someone that will truly care about her son."

Colt's Tell All revelation began when Jess Caroline, one of Colt's exes with whom he cheated with Vanessa, spoke.

She shared that Colt had once assured her that he wasn't physically attracted to Vanessa.

Obviously, that was a lie designed to prevent Jess from suspecting his cheating. It didn't work.

"Let me tell you, I find her very attractive," Colt promised.

"I don't care about my ex, or her new husband," he continued.

Colt shared: "I love my mother -- but you do kind of butt in a little bit -- ... I love Vanessa."

"I find her very attractive," Colt said of Vanessa.

"I don't care what you say about her or whatever little things you remember ... Don't care. ..." he said.

"I'm with Vanessa now, in fact, I love Vanessa so much," Colt announced, "I married Vanessa and didn't tell anybody in this f--king room."

This was stunning news, even to Debbie, who went over to hug Colt and Vanessa -- who is now her daughter-in-law.

Everyone offered congratulations, including Jess and her handsome new husband, Brian.

"Congratulations, that's really good," Jess praised. "That's really good. I'm happy for you."

Debbie asked to make peace with Jess -- a huge departure from their mostly one-sided feud.

Colt and Vanessa shared that they got married on a road trip to Reno, Nevada.

"I wanted something just for Vanessa and I," he said to explain why they didn't even tell Debbie.

"I didn't want to consult her," Colt said.

"But," he continued, "it's very important to me that I showed Vanessa that this is just for her and I."

"As long as they're happy, they did it how they want, I'm perfectly fine with it," Debbie said. "I went to his first wedding and it didn't end well -- maybe this is better.