Clare Crawley and Dale Moss: Look! We're Happy and Engaged!

Never say never when it comes to Bachelor Nation couples, ladies and gentlemen.

Okay, fine.

With the exception of, say, Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan, that's likely accurate.

We're pretty certain those two are over for good. But that's neither here nor there.

On a more uplifting (and surprising) note, Matt James has reconciled with Rachael Kirkconnell in recent weeks.

This despite explaining on national TV just a few weeks ago that she'll never be able to relate to his experiences.

As a Black man in America, how could she?

Moreover, it's now more apparent than ever that Clare Crawley and Dale Moss are not just back together as a couple.

They're also engaged!

About three months after rumors first surfaced of a reunion between The Bachelorette lead and her chosen suitor, Moss shared the first photo of himself and Clare in quite a long time.

“This makes me happy,” he captioned the picture, which is posted above.

As you can see, it features the couple in a casual embrace and matching necklaces.

Oh, and it also pretty clearly features a giant diamond ring on Crawley's finger.

On Saturday, meanwhile, Crawley also uploaded a subtle snapshot of her "boys."

The photo depictured Moss' body with her dog laying on top of him, and it prompted Dale to write in reply:

"Mood on these rainy days 😂."

It really has been quite the journey for these lovebirds.

The twosome met during season 16 of The Bachelorette, which aired from October to December 2020.

They had such an immediate and intense connection that Crawley chose to walk away the show after just four episodes.

Moss even proposed to her after less than two weeks of filming (she said yes, of course), and then Tayshia Adams replaced her as the new Bachelorette to complete a most unusual season.

The romance fell apart quickly, however.

Moss wrote in a statement on Instagram late last year:

“I wanted [to] share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways."

“We appreciate the love and support we’ve received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time."

Crawley seemed both taken aback and heartbroken by the development, though.

After all, the breakup took place not long after she gushed over Moss in multiple interviews.

And talked openly about starting a family with him. She was understably shook up hard.

Perhaps realizing the error of their public ways, however, Moss and Crawley started hanging out again in February, choosing this time to keep their relationship mostly on the Down Low.

"We've never hid throughout this entire time that we've been around each other," Dale told the Hollywood Raw podcast this spring.

"We are definitely taking time, and we're spending time together."

"Clare and I, we're in a good place. When the time is right, we will definitely talk about all those things."

"For right now, we're just focused on one another."

Crawley, for her part, has said almost nothing about the engagement or how things have been going with the handsome ex-football player.

"We're keeping things private and that's working for us, in due time we'll speak about that together," Moss continued.

"We're just in a good place and just like with any relationship."

"We're just working through things and supporting one another and just taking it as it comes."

Here at The Hollywood Gossip, we wish this couple nothing but the best.