Claire Spivey: Pregnant with First Child? Already?!?

Claire Spivey and Justin Duggar have only been married for two months now.

The newlyweds are only 20 and 19 years old, respectively.

They cannot legally drink alcohol (not that they ever would!) or become an Uber driver.

And yet: Speculation is already running rampany that Spivey is pregnant with the couple's first child, with most observers hearing about this possibility and reacting in the same way...

Really? It's about time?!?

Indeed, Claire and Justin were almost definitely forced to get hitched by their controlling fathers, both of whom almost definitely made it clear the couple had to start popping out babies as soon as humanly possible.

Heck, Jill Duggar recently went on record with the pressure her parents placed on her to procreate.

Aside from the reputation of this strict and religious family, however, what makes a certain section of the Internet think that Claire may be growing a child in her womb?

There are two main reasons.

First, Reddit user has noted Spivey recently started following Michaela and Brandon Keilen’s online retail shot, Keilen Corner.

Michaela is a member of the Bates family, which means she's close to the Duggars, and here's the kicker:

This store is geared toward baby items.

Then there's simply the matter of what Spivey was seen wearing in a new family photo.

Is there a noticable baby bump in the snapshot below?

No.

But Claire is rocking a baggy dress and a flowing dress and a great number of social media users out there think she's doing so to hide a pregnant belly.

Mind you, this is just a rumor at the moment.

But anyone who knows anything about anything about the Duggars knows that Claire and Justin must be trying to have a baby at the moment.

That's just how these people roll, and Spivey has continually talked the sort of talk that we're sure Jim Bob wants to hear.

"As I look back on this day two years ago, I met this amazing guy! My world was forever changed," wrote Spivey as a caption to a photo of her and her young husband in late Aprril.

Spivey and Duggar got married on February 26 in Texas, following what seemed like a very short courtship.

"Today we have started a journey together that God crafted long before we ever knew it was meant to be," they said at the time.

"We are so thankful for the love of Christ that has brought our lives together and teaches us what real love looks like.

"There is no greater joy than marrying your best friend."

Earlier this spring, the pair opened up about life as newlyweds, sharing that they decided to "settle down in Texas" near Claire's hometown, where her parents still reside.

"We are super excited for this next chapter of our lives -- just to not ever have to leave one another ever again," Spivey said in a joint appearance with Justin for a TLC video.

"It's been something that we've waited for."

Despite Duggar and Spivey having known each other for just a sgade over two years now, they're still learning a great deal about one another -- by their own admission.

"Something new that I've learned about Claire is that she can't go in the mornings without a cup of hot tea," Justin told TLC in the aforementioned video interview.

"She always has to have her hot earl grey tea and done a certain way, which I'm figuring out.

"But I think it's cute."

It's perhaps worth mentioning at this point that Claire and Justin have not yet said anything about Josh Duggar's arrest on child pornograpy charges.

Almost everyone else in the family has done so, including Jim Bob and Michelle, who released the followiing statement four weeks ago:

We appreciate your continued prayers for our family at this time.

The accusations brought against Joshua today are very serious.

It is our prayer that the truth, no matter what it is, will come to light, and that this will all be resolved in a timely manner. We love Josh and Anna and continue to pray for their family.