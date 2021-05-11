Christine Brown: Look at Me! I Just Got Vaccinated!

Christine Brown made it very clear on the latest season of Sister Wives:

She really wishes she could be living a different life right about now.

Thankfully, however, despite her desire to move to a different state and to get out of the rut in which she finds herself... the reality TV has taken a major step toward making sure she still has some life.

Which is a confusing way of saying:

Christine Brown got vaccinated last week.

"Celebrating CINCO DE MAYO with tacos and guacamole is my FAVORITE!" wrote Christine just under a week ago, adding:

"I got my Covid vaccine today and if i’m feeling too sick to eat tacos, I’m going to loose it like a piñata loses it’s candy!"

Brown has not posted since, so we can't say for certain whether or not she fell ill after the shot.

We don't know which type of vaccine she got, either.

Even if she did have some difficulty the following day, however, such a tradeoff -- a few hours under the weather in order to stave off a potentially deadly virus for yourself and others -- is one that every American should make.

We're extra impressed that Christine took this responsible step, too, because she has seemed a bit hesitant in the past to, well... trust things.

Remember when Brown was actually scared to use the microwave out of concerns for the complications it could cause?

She's come a long way, hasn't she?

"Good for her for protecting herself and her family and being vocal about it," wrote one follower last week, praising the TLC personality for believing in science.

We echo this sentiment.

Speaking of sentiments, meanwhile, Brown expressed some very sad ones toward the end of this past Sister Wives season.

She stated in no uncertain terms that she wanted to move back to Utah, following a couple of unhappy years in Arizona... yet received no support whatsoever from any of her spouses.

The fallout from Christine's attempt to convince her family to relocate was crushing.

"I would've already been gone had it just been me alone," she admitted on air.

Christine then went for a walk with Meri and got even more candid.

"I can't do marriage with Kody anymore," she said flat out. "I don't want to do it anymore."

Speaking to cameras, Christine admitted that it had "been a struggle" ever since she moved to Flagstaff ... and that she didn't feel supported by Kody.

"I agreed to move to Flagstaff and I followed Kody here, but it's been a struggle the whole time," she said.

Continued Christine on the Sister Wives finale:

"I'm tired of feeling like I don't matter. I'm tired of not having his support when I really need it. I'm just tired.

"I need a partnership. I need something different than this."

We don't blame Christine one iota for feeling this way.

Kody himself has said he thinks plural marriage is actually a terrible, unfair and sexist arrangement.

He is barely there for any wife that isn't named Robyn and it seems impossible to believe these women wouldn't be better off without him.

Alas, despite her protestations and her strong statements on the aforementioned episode, we've since sadly confirmed:

Christine Brown isn't going anywhere.