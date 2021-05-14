Chrissy Teigen Blasts Farrah Abraham In Shocking Tweet: You're a Whore and Everyone Hates You!

There was a time, not all that long ago, when Chrissy Teigen was one of the most beloved figures on Twitter.

That's no mean feat, given how contentious and competitive the platform can be.

While many former models might be content to stick to Instagram, Chrissy enjoyed flaunting her quick wit and clap-back skills on Twitter, and the people loved her for it.

Until, of course, they didn't ...

Teigen's downfall came earlier this week at the hands of an unexpected rival:

It seems that model and singer Courtney Stodden was bullied by Teigen when she first gained fame as the 16-year-old bride of 51-year-old actor Doug Hutchison.

At one point, Teigen publicly fantasized about Stodden taking a "dirt nap," and she encouraged the teen to take her own life in private DMs.

Though some of her comments have been public for several years, they were largely forgotten until Stodden reminded the world on Instagram and in a recent interview with The Daily Beast.

The situation has prompted a campaign to "cancel" Teigen, and the scrutiny of her past tweets has turned up a slew of problematic comments.

It seems Chrissy was in the habit of trash-talking younger female celebs in those days, and critics are now holding up her tweets about former Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham as further evidence of Teigen's bullying.

"Farrah Abraham now thinks she's pregnant from her sex tape," Teigen tweeted in 2013.

"In other news, you're a whore and everyone hates you, whoops not other news, sorry."

Needless to say, not only did those tweets not age well, it's astonishing that Chrissy thought it was okay to say that sort of thing eight years ago.

Yes, social media has changed a lot in that time, and Twitter has always been among the more combative, "no holds barred" platforms, but there was never a time when it was okay to hurl such misogynistic invective.

Chrissy has apologized to Courtney, and now fans and detractors alike are calling on her to do the same for Farrah.

Of course, there are others who are taking a less generous approach to the situation.

This group includes longtime enemies of Chrissy's, such as political commentator Candace Owens.

"Chrissy Teigen, a vile woman who Hollywood and the media who have been complicit in empowering -- has a suicide fantasy for everyone," Owens tweeted.

"This trash human being has targeted young woman FOR YEARS who have done nothing to her other than exist," the firebrand commentator continued.

"Hollywood has paraded her around as John Legend’s 'hilarious non-politically correct wife,'" Owens added.

She concluded her rant by encouraging Target to end its business partnership with Teigen.

It should be noted that Owens, a member of the far-right, has been critical of so-called "cancel culture" in the past, and her beef with Teigen seems to be mostly personal/political.

It's been rumored that Target has decided to end its business relationship with Teigen (in 2018, she signed a contract to market her cookware line exclusively through the retail giant), but that doesn't appear to be the case.

Teigen's products have been removed from the store's website, but both parties say that's the result of a mutual business decision that was reached prior to this week's controversy.

So Teigen's bottom line might have remained unaffected thus far, but we get the feeling that her situation will get worse before it gets any better.