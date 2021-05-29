Cheyenne Floyd Welcomes Second Baby! It's a Boy!!

A cast member on Teen Mom 2 has officially given birth to baby number-two.

Cheyenne Floyd announced on Saturday, May 29, that she's welcomed her second child, announcing via Instagram that the precious newborn entered the world on Thursday, May 27.

Yes, it's a boy, Teen Mom Nation.

And, yes, he has a name.

"Life is complete, all praises to the most high," wrote Floyd as a caption on Instagram this afternoon.

She shared the photo above, along with the ones below.

As for the little guy's moniker?

The baby's name is Ace Terrel Davis and he came into the universe at seven pounds and two ounces at 11:25 p.m.

Zach Davis, who got engaged to the reality star just this past spring, also celebrated the arrival of his son on social media.

He sounds pretty stoked about it.

"Our cub has entered this world healthy and handsome as ever."

"This was by far the best day in my entire life," he wrote.

"@cheynotshy thank you so much for this."

"My life has changed in so many ways I cannot wait to show you the world son @aceofdavis."

In an especially sweet and caring move, Davis wasn't done.

He also penned a tribute to new big sister Ryder, 4, whom Floyd co-parents with ex-boyfriend Cory Wharton.

"(Bro•ther) n. 1. A best friend for life 2. A builder of forts. 3. Teller of stories in the dark. 4. Player of catch and shooter of hoops," Davis wrote.

"@thatsryderk you are gonna be the best big sister in the world!"

Solid gesture there, dude.

Floyd and Davis dated on-and-off for a number of years before revealing they were back together in October.

Eventually, they shared their pregnancy news in December - and got engaged not too long after that.

"We are extremely blessed and honored that this little one has chosen us as parents," Cheyenne wrote.

"We prayed for this moment and wanted to hold on to it as long as we could," Chey told her fans.

This blessed news comes just a month after Davis proposed to Floyd during her baby shower.

He shared a multitude photos from the proposal back then.

Davis said at the time that he was all in, and that the two are prepared to "celebrate a lifetime together."

Floyd was "speechless" after the surprise, according to her own post, which read in part:

"We said Yessss! Today was perfect!"

"I can not put it into words yet but this is a moment I will cherish forever ... thank you [Zach] I love youuuuuu."

Added Floyd upon confirming she was expecting for the second time in her life:

"The past few months have been life changing in the best ways possible."

"Ryder is so excited to be a big sister again," she said.

"[She] is already super protective over my bump."

"She prays for the baby every night and kisses my belly every morning."

"Zach, you have been nothing but supportive and there every step of the way," she said.

"Thinking about how young we were when we first met and how far we have come."

"I could not be more proud of us today."

It's a moving gesture, and certainly she has a lot to be thankful for.

"My heart is so full. Let the next adventure began," Floyd said.

Indeed. Now the hard part starts - but also the most rewarding.

We are so very happy for Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis.

Here's to a very long, loving life with each other as husband, wife, and, now, mother and father.

Congratulations, you guys! Wishing them all the best in the next few months and beyond.