Chelsea Houska: I Had to Quit Teen Mom Before It Ruined Aubree's Life

It took a lot of soul-searching before Chelsea Houska was finished with Teen Mom.

In a new interview, she is updating fans on her wonderful life.

She is also shining a light on the difficult but extremely wise decision to quit the show.

Chelsea realized that she had to stop filming before it was too late for Aubree.

Chelsea Houska spoke to E! News about where she is now and how she got there.

"There just came a point -- and I think it was a buildup almost," she began.

Chelsea described how she experienced "this feeling in my gut, or my heart, I guess."

"It just didn't feel like I was supposed to be on that show anymore," Chelsea stated.

"There were conversations that Aubree and I were having from time to time," she added.

Her eldest has, of course, been part of this journey since the beginning.

"And there came a point where I was just worried," Chelsea explained.

She felt worried "because I don't want her to ever be like, she can't tell me things."

Chelsea feared that Aubree might hold back "because it's going to be aired to millions of people or whatever."

"When she was little, the stuff that was going on with her dad and stuff," Chelsea recalled.

At that time, she noted, "it was from my point of view."

"And as she got older," Chelsea continued, "it started coming from her point of view."

"I think that deserves to be private for her," Chelsea affirmed.

"That was ultimately what kind of pushed me to decide to step away," she added.

"And," Chelsea continued, to "leave that chapter of life."

That said, Chelsea still has only "good things" to say about her time with the franchise.

What's more is that she is close to some of the producers who were with her on her life's journey.

"I think we'll always, always be close," Chelsea expressed.

"They were here in our house with our kids," Chelsea pointed out.

For years, these producers were "seeing conversations about some personal things."

"And you just form a relationship with people," Chelsea said, "and it truly is a meaningful relationship."

In particular, Chelsea shared that she is still in communication with producer Mandi Venturino.

Mandi, of course, helped document the birth of two babies, a wedding, and Aubree being fitted with braces.

Mandi also participated in the interview, noting: "I spent every week in South Dakota for almost five years."

"I was there for all their major life moments!" Mandi continued.

"When I got engaged," she shared, "Chelsea was the first person I called after my parents."

"They became my second family," Mandi characterized, "and I really am grateful for them."

Chelsea says that, right now, she and Cole are still in the process of perfecting rooms in their dream house.

Trying to get some alone time with her DILFy husband is tricky with four kids.

But they enjoy some trashy reality shows before bed -- including Real Housewives and Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

"All the kids go to sleep, and I make Cole watch my shows," Chelsea joked in the interview.

"I think he secretly likes it," she added.

As for returning to TV herself, Chelsea has some thoughts.

"I always say that I would never go back to anything that's about my kids' personal life for sure," Chelsea affirmed.

"I don't think I could do that," she added wisely.

That said, Chelsea noted: "If something happened to be light-hearted and fun, I don't think I would say no."

But right now, things are perfect, so why mess with perfection?

"I just feel like our family has gotten so much closer," Chelsea expressed.

"And," she pointed out, "we have a lot of land out here to explore."

"It's just been a lot of cool opportunities," Chelsea said of her new life.

"And," she concluded, "things just seem to be in such a good place these days."

Chelsea -- a Teen Mom too good of a mom to actually stay on the show. We wish her the best.