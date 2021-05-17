Caryn Chandler Net Worth Leaves TLC Viewers Stunned, Very Confused

Let's be honest for a moment, shall we?

Let's admit that a good chunk of people out there believe the following:

Caryn Chandler is a gold digger who is only dating Matt Roloff for his fame and fortune.

To be clear, The Hollywood Gossip as a website has never made this claim, but we're well aware that it's a popularr opinion around the Internet.

Why, exactly, does anyone out there think Chandler is a gold digger?

There doesn't seem to be any real basis to this insulting claim, aside from the literal fact that Chandler is dating someone who appears regularly on television and owns his own business.

Chandler has also been disliked by a segment of the Little People, Big World audience because Amy Roloff says Matt cheated on her with the former Roloff Farms employee.

Maybe not physically.

But in her memoir "A Little Me," Amy wrote that, as her and Matt's TLC show rose in popularity, several years ago, her then-husband started “spending more and more time at the tavern he often frequented in the evenings after filming and working on the farm.”

She never references Chandler by name, but she goes on to say the “farm manager” was “around more and more often."

Based on her description of Matt and Caryn's relationship, Amy has implied at various points that Roloff and Chandler werer carrying on an emotional affair.

“I saw messages, pictures, and other things that should not have been shared between people who just worked together and were still married to other people," Amy wrote in her book.

"I was devastated.”

Back to the gold-digging thing, though:

Matt Roloff has starred on Little People, Big World for 22 seasons now and he runs a successful farm. According to some estimates, he's worth close to $6 milliion.

That's a decent chunk of change, but here's the thing.

Well, here are two things:

Plenty of men or women who dates someone of means still have actual feelings for that someone. It doesn't need to be about money. Caryn is worth a pretty penny herself, too!

Recent reports indicate that Chandler's net worth is $4.5 million, meaning he has this much in her bank account and/or between all of her assets just on her own.

If this figure is accurate, it seems impossible to believe that Chandler would be in a relationship with Roloff purely our of greed.

As for how Caryn could have racked up such a massive amount of money?

We have no idea!

She doesn't have any full-time job at the moment, as far as we know, outside of appearing on Little People, Big World.

Chandler and Roloff have been together for over three years.

We fully expect them to get engaged at some point in 2021, with Matt having said that he's actually waiting for his ex-wife to marry Chris Marek before he proposes because he doesn't want to steal the spotlight from Amy.

Pretty nice gesture there, right?

The only question at this point appears to be whether Matt will pop the question on an episode of Little People, Big World itself... something he's hinted may very well happen.

Responding to one of a multitude of photos on Instagram of Roloff and his serious girlfriend a short while back, one fan simply wrote "marry that woman!", a remark that drew a response from Caryn herself.

"lol cute," she replied, prompting Matt to jump in and basically tell everyone to calm down.

"Maybe I will!" replied the father of four. "You'll have to wait and see."