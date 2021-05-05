Britney Spears: IDGAF About the Conservatorship, Just Fire My Stinkin' Dad!

Last week, the world learned that Britney Spears wants to tell the judge her side of things.

That hearing is weeks away, and some expect her to make an uphill push to end the conservatorship.

But that's not Britney's goal.

Her hopefully much more realistic aim is to get the court to give her awful dad the boot.

TMZ touched base with sources with direct knowledge of Britney's ongoing conservatorship batle.

When she addresses the court, she's going to speak her mind.

But some of her most diehard supporters may be surprised how soft she is on the conservatorship itself.

Britney's conservatorship has dragged on for 13 years.

According to the insiders, she doesn't feel particularly trapped by it.

Allegedly, Britney is already able to do most of the things that she wants to do.

"She has 99% of the freedom she'd have if she weren't in a conservatorship," an insider claimed.

"And," that source continued, "the only thing she's prevented from doing are crazy things."

The insider provided an example: "like buying 3 cars at a time [something she tried to do back in the day]."

Notably, Britney has been free to travel, and is known to enjoy vacations in Hawaii.

In many aspects, her home life in Los Angeles is without many day-to-day restrictions.

Apparently, it was for these "crazy" things that the conservatorship was first needed.

According to the report, Britney herself understood that things in her life were spinning out of control 13 years ago.

When the conservatorship was put into place, it created structure and a safety net in her life, allegedly.

"She's taken care of," an insider said, "and she knows it."

Apparently, Britney was grappling with financial issues when the conservatorship was established.

Sadly, there is no fortune so vast that opportunists could not reduce someone's wealth dramatically if given the chance.

But it sounds like Britney is -- allegedly -- okay with her finances being overseen.

Just ... not by her widely reviled father, Jamie Spears.

The report notes that Britney does not even speak to her father anymore.

This confirms multiple earlier claims along the same lines.

Britney has many extremely good reasons to hold her father in contempt.

One of course is business issues where they have disagreed.

Some of those fights have been made public as Britney raised her objections.

Additionally, Jamie has over the years embraced some individuals on his team.

Britney has not approved of these choices, noting that their motivations were beyond suspect.

Britney's fans have, for many years, maintained that Jamie has kept shady figures in her orbit.

Additionally, Jamie allegedly attacked Britney's son in late 2019.

While both of her boys are now safe, protected from their grandfather by a restraining order, that can never be okay.

Many hope that the boys will remain protected by the currently three-year order for the rest of Jamie's life.

Britney wants now what she has always, always wanted.

Jamie's role in her conservatorship must end.

She no longer wants him managing her business affairs.

Britney has no issue with the conservatorship of her person at present, TMZ's insiders claim.

That is because Jodi Montgomery is nwo her permanent personal conservator.

The two are said to get along, and Jodi is a professional.

Britney has said in the past, through her attorney, that she will not perform again as long as Jamie is her conservator.

Of course, that doesn't mean that she'll start planning a tour the moment that her dad is given the boot.

Even if he is removed, Britney is of course free to continue living her life. She doesn't owe us, her fans, anything.

Of course, that is all interesting to hear, and we don't doubt for a moment that TMZ vetted their sources carefully.

But when it comes to the inner thoughts of celebrities, not even their closest friends can compare to the original material.

We all expect to hear Britney's thoughts and desires for ourselves when she addresses the court in several weeks.

