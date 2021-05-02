Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: Spotted! Together! Are They Making Love Again?

Jennifer Lopez warned us, guys.

She said years ago not to be fooled by the rocks that she's got because she's just (she's just...) Jenny from the Block.

Translation?

The artist may be rich and she may be famous, but she still knows how to get down and play dirty.

How else can we interpret the fact that, just two weeks after splitting from Alex Rodriguez amid rumors the former baseball player cheated, Lopez is now hanging out with ex-fiance Ben Affleck?!?

According to In Touch Weeklly, the singer and the actor are "hanging out again."

They've done so on multiple occasions of late, a source tells this tabloid.

"A lot of time has passed, they’ve both matured,” explains the insider. “Jennifer still cares for Ben, she never really stopped. Apparently, they reconnected like no time had passed.”

Affleck and Lopez dated in the early 2000s and engaged in 2002.

They were infamously dubbed “Bennifer” by the media at the time, giving an endless arrray of interview during their peak romantic period and fawning all over each other,

However, they postponed their wedding in 2003 and split months later in January 2004.

Since then, Lopez has called the breakup with Affleck “probably my first big heartbreak."

Now?

Affleck broke up with Ana de Armas in January, while Lopez ended her engagement with Rodriguez last month, prompting immediate chatter that Affleck would swoop in and try to tap that again.

Page Six, meanwhile reports that Affleck has visited Lopez three times after her return from the Dominican Republic.

The outlet even published pictures of the male star exiting a white Escalade at a location near J. Lo's Los Angeles home on April 29... and it appeared to be the same vehicle Jennifer was riding in earlier that day.

What does all this mean?

Nothing, according to TMZ, which alleges the celebrities are "strictly friends."

Adds People Magazine in the wake of their reconciliation:

"They have spent time together in L.A. over the past week. They have a lot of love for each other. They have always admired each other."

Still, it's hard not to imagine Lopez at least knows what she's doing here.

It's hard to imagine this time spent with her ex isn't meant to make Rodriguez jealous... considering he allegedly had an emotional affair with Madison LeCroy in 2020.

At minimum.

“He contacted me. And yes, we DMed," LeCroy admitted this February of her connection to Rodriguez, adding that the two had FaceTimed.

But other than that, there was nothing. I’ve never physically seen him, touched him. I am not a f—king liar and I will stand up for that.”

She's neverr physically touched him?!?

Most observers took this precise wording to very possibly mean that LeCroy and Rodriguez had simultaneously masturbated while on said FaceTime calls last year.

Did this really happen?

We cannot say for certain.

But the possibility, which has been theorized for quite some time now around the Internet, must be humiliating for Lopez.

What better revenge could she therefore get than to at least make it look like she may be back together with Affleck?!?

"They are friends," another source People Magazine insisted on Friday.

"They have always been friends and they have seen each other through the years."

Yes, fair.

But could they be friends... with benefits.... who see each other with no clothes on sometimes?