Audrey Roloff Announces Social Media Break; Is She Still Feuding with Tori?

Audrey Roloff needs a break, you guys.

This is understandable.

Plenty of celebrities have taken a hiatus from social media over the past few years.

But that doesn't mean plenty of followers and observers haven't read the former reality star's most recent Instagram post and wondered one simple thing:

WHY?

Why would Audrey Roloff -- someone who uses her popular Instagram page as a way to promote her books/podcasts/products/etc. -- actively move away from it for what sounds like a lengthy period of time?

"I’m taking a social media break for a while," announced Audrey on Saturday.

"Every time I’ve taken an extended social media break it’s been so healthy and life-giving. I’m excited to come back more inspired refreshed."

Audrey proceeded to quote Benjamin Franklin, and then also a Canadian author named Ann Voskamp, writing:

To find and still seek, now that is love.

Are you living the story you’d want ready back to you one day? God cares more about what he’s doing IN you than THROUGH you.

In our rushing we don’t make up time, we throw it away.

Audrey also cited the bible passage Matthew 6:33, while referencing something pastor John Mark Comer once said:

Love, joy, and peace are incompatible with hurry.

Again, in a vacuum, this makes perfect sense and is likely a mentally healthy step to take.

However, Audrey has a history of feuding with her in-laws, prompting a great deal of speculation over Audrey's motivations in making this decision.

Most recently, for example, Zach and Tori Roloff's son, Jackson, turned four years old.

The Little People, Big World stars therefore hosted a small party for their toddler -- and, based on Tori's Instagram feed, Jacob and Isabel Roloff stopped by as guests.

Not pictured, though?

Audrey and Jeremy and their children.

Back in February, you may recall, Audrey seemingly dissed her sister-in-law for being “annoying.”

At the time, a fan asked forr her “Instagram pet peeves” to which Audrey responded:

“I can’t say I haven’t done it, but when someone starts their story with ‘hey friends’ or ‘happy whatever-day-it-is.”

Okay, right? Whatever. No big deal. Except...

... Tori very often begins her Instagram videos with Hey Friends.

She had actually just done so in a Valentine's Day-themed video shared to her account shortly before Audrey shared her opinion above.

Astute social media users are likely aware that Audrey and Tori haven't uploaded any photos of each other in ages, either.

To be clear, of course, Audrey may need this break for reasons unrelated to Tori.

She may need it because she's been on the receiving end of online abuse overall.

Earlier this year, Roloff asked that trolls stop talking trash to her.

She later confessed that she had plans to write a third book one day, only to realize that no one wants to hear from her.

Over the past couple years, both Audrey and Jeremy have come under fire for penning memoirs about love and romance.

They appear to have a happy marriage, which is totally awesome and great for them.

But Audrey in particular can too often come across like a know-it-all, which has led many critics to ask her why she thinks she's such an expert...

... and has led other critics to say even worse things to her.

Love Audrey or totally hate her, it's hard to blame her for deleting her social media apps in that case, isn't it?

Let's hope she really does come back as refreshed as she hopes to.

And, to be frank, let's hope she never releases another book again, too.