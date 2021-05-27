Ariana Grande Wedding Pics: Here Comes the Beautiful Bride!

Just in case you didn't believe it.

Just in case you had some doubts.

Just in case you thought this was just another case of the Internet messing with you, well...

... Ariana Grande is here to prove you wrong.

Just over a week since news broke that Grande had married Dalton Gomez, the wildly popular singer has come out and released a handful of photos from her big day.

Simply captioning the images "5.15.21 🤍," Grande uploaded snapshots of her and her brand new husband kissing during their intimate Montecito, California ceremony.

As you can see above and below, the bride donned a sleek custom white dress by Vera Wang, while the groom went with a suit by Tom Ford.

According to Vogue, which covered the major event, Grande walked down the aisle accompanied by her parents, Joan Grande and Ed Butera.

"The couple wanted the ceremony to be private and took precautions to make sure that happened," a source previously told Entertainment Tonight, adding:

"The ceremony started in the afternoon and went into the night.

"Ariana and Dalton are ecstatic and look forward to their future together.”

Grande announced her engagement to Gomez back in December 2020.

Speculation of a romance between Grande and the real estate agent initiallly sparked in February of last year, and they made their relationship public in Grande and Justin Bieber's "Stuck With You" music video last May.

At the time, an insider told ET awhile back that Grande and Dalton were "in a really good place" as they quarantined together in Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This helped bring the pair close together.

Earlier this month, Grande's rep confirmed to various outlets that the two had tied the knot, just days after the vows were exchanged.

And, no, for the record... it wasn't a shotgun wedding. Grande is not pregnant.

"They got married," the rep said.

"It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."

As for the location of their nuptials?

"It seems only natural that they would get married at Ari's beautiful and historic house," a People Magazine source explains.

These new photos give us a glimpse inside their home, which was decorated with candles and flower petals hanging from the ceiling.

Grande's wedding pictures, which were just released, prompted a number of congratulatory comments from celebrities and fans alike.

"Mazels," wrote Seth Rogen. "

I LOVE THIS SOOOOOO MUCHHHHH!!!" added drag queen Shangela.

"😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍," remarked Zara Larsson.

We feel the exact same way.

Congratulations to Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez!

You both looked gorgeous on your big day and we have no doubt this union will last!