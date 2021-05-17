Ariana Grande: MARRIED to Dalton Gomez!

You might have some friends whose quarantine romances have vanished about as quickly as Tiger King obsession, or the hot 2020 trend of disinfecting your groceries.

But like the decimated economy and mask controversies, Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's relationship is here to stay!

Yes, in a surprise announcement, it was revealed today that Ari and Dalton got married in a small private ceremony in Montecito, California over the weekend.

TMZ was the first to break the news, reporting that the lovebirds tied the knot in a wedding that was described as "very intimate and filled with a lot of love."

Only about 20 people -- family and very close friends -- were in attendance.

While Ariana and Dalton have remained silent on the matter, a rep for Ariana has confirmed that the singer is indeed hitched.

"They got married," Grande's rep said in a statement issued to People magazine.

"It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."

Explaining the setting for the ceremony, an insider revealed that it's a place which has held tremendous importance to Ari and Dalton throughout their relationship.

"Both Ari and Dalton love Montecito. They spend a lot of time there," the source told People.

"It seems only natural that they would get married at Ari's beautiful and historic house."

As for the newlyweds and their parents, well ... it sounds like the word "ecstatic" would be insufficient to describe their joy.

"They couldn't be happier, they're just so excited," the insider explained.

"This is a happy time for them, both sets of parents are thrilled."

The secrecy surrounding the nuptials doesn't come as much of a surprise to fans.

While Ariana has been happy to share her personal life with the public, Dalton -- a SoCal based real estate agent -- is far more reserved.

"He likes keeping his relationship with Ari private," a source tells People.

Ariana and Dalton started dating in early 2020.

They made their public debut in the music video for "Stuck with U," Ari's pandemic-themed collaboration with Justin Bieber.

In December of last year, Ariana and Dalton got engaged after about eight months of dating.

The news was greeted with glee by both Grande's fans and her inner circle.

"I am so excited to welcome Dalton Gomez into our family! Ariana, I love you and Dalton so much!!!! Here’s to happily ever after! YAY! xoxoxo," Ari's mom tweeted at the time.

"Ari's family is very happy. Everyone loves Dalton. He is great for Ari," an insider revealed at the time.

"This phase of her life has been very quiet and uneventful in a good way," the source continued.

"They are very happy that she is marrying Dalton."

Ari has been admirably candid about her past heartbreaks and failed relationships, and it's not surprising that there are rumors spreading about how her most famous exes are handling the news of her engagement.

Multiple reports claimed that SNL star Pete Davidson was "heartbroken" when Ari and Dalton got engaged.

Thus far, there have been no credible reports about the comic's reaction to his ex's marriage.

Perhaps because of the painful breakups Grande has endured, the singer's fans -- "Arianators," as they call themselves -- have demonstrated an unusually high level of emotional investment in her love life.

Thankfully, Dalton had no trouble earning their approval.

For starters, he's not an entertainer, so there were no concerns that he might be using Grande to boost his public profile.

But what really earned Dalton the public's blessing were the reports that none of Ari's previous boyfriends have treated her so well.

"Dalton treats Ariana like a queen and they have a lot of fun together," an insider recently told E! News.

As for what the future holds for these two, well -- that's anyone's guess.

While it doesn't seem like there's any truth to the recent rumors that Ariana is pregnant, the singer has been open about her desire to one day start a family.

But for now, she and Dalton are probably content to just enjoy their wedded bliss.

And the story of Ariana and Dalton's romance is so perfect that we're certain it will prove to be fertile creative ground for Grande's lyrics.

They met right before quarantine and immediately began living together.

Just one year later, they've decided to cohabit for life.

The ups and downs of Ari's love life have been the subject of countless tabloid headlines in the past.

But it looks as though it's all smooth sailing from here.

And as long as Dalton can keep both Ariana and her fans happy, we're sure he's in for many years of happiness.

No worries there, of course.

After all, the man is probably well aware that there are many, many guys who would happily take his place should he ever fail to treat Ariana like the queen that she is!

Our sincere congratulations go out to the happy couple!