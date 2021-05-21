Ariadne Joseph Details Dimitri Snowden Assault, Says Seeking Sister Wife Lead Should Be in Jail

Dimitri Snowden is a violent chauvinist who belongs behind bars.

So says Ariadne Joseph, a long-time partner of the Seeking Sister Wife star who continues to go on record about the alleged abuse she suffered while in a relationship with the TLC personality.

Snowden and his partner, Ashley, have anchored this controversial reality show for three seasons now.

According to Joseph, she was approached by Snowden in an online polygamy group in 2012, keeping in touch with him here and there until she agreed to live with Dimitri and Ashley years later.

Ariadne even brought her three-year old daughter along at the time.

The first month of her living situation was pure "bliss," Joseph told The Sun this week, even if it was a tad unusual.

For example, Dimitri and Ashley demanded she be naked at all times and also required Ashley to be present any time he had sex with Joseph.

Soon thereafter, Snowden allegedly turned violent.

“I woke up in the middle of the night to Dimitri straddled on my chest. This man was on my chest with his hands around my neck," she tells The Sun of one encounter.

“Ashley was on the other end of the bed. It woke her up because I’m screaming for him to stop. He did not let up.

"I was trying not to fight him. I bit him. He yelled and he got up and he loosened the grip off my body and neck."

What happened next?

“I’m crying and shaking. Ashley's asking him what’s going on. He told her he had a bad dream. I was shocked and mortified," Joseph claims.

At another point, with Dimitri out of town, Ariadne admits she went through his work phone... and discovered her “worst nightmare,” as she found texts from “so many different women.”

She confronted Snowden about it, and...

“I’m screaming and he’s choking me. I couldn’t breath," she describes of his reaction.

"I’m fighting for air. I’m grabbing at his hands. I’m pulling and I’m scratching trying to get his hands off me. And he released me."

Joseph's teenage daughter from a previous relationship told The Sun that she was upstairs at the time of this alleged incident, backing up her mother's claim.

“I did not call the police because he begged me not to," Joseph explains.

"He apologized. He said he has never done anything like that. ‘I snapped. I felt like you violated my privacy.’"

Ariadne spent nine months living with the Snowdens.

She says Dimitri paid the down payment on her new house when she finally moved out.

“I did go into a depression and get therapy because it was very traumatizing," she says now, emphasizing of Dimitri:

"Dmitri needs to be in jail for domestic violence. I need these people off of national television, bringing these women in.”

She isn't the only person to have made claims of this troubling nature, either.

Christeline Petersen, who is Dimitri's only legal wife and who has appeared on Seeking Sister Wife Season 3, was granted a temporary restraining order this spring against her husband.

She also accused Snowden at the time of hitting her, pushing her and choking her during intercourse.

Joseph, meanwhile, has now said the following of both Dimitri and Ashley:

“They’re very convincing, cunning, manipulative and believable. They had me fooled for a long time.

"These people bring humiliation to the women that are sincere coming into the family and being part of this lifestyle."

She adds that she brought these concerns to TLC executives.

She told them what Dimitri allegedly did to her.

She begged them to, at the very least, take Seeking Sister Wife off the air.

In response, the "a--holes" ignored her, Joseph claims.

"Chrissy and her children didn’t have to go through that, they didn’t have to experience that," Joseph said in a previous interview of Peterson and other women Dimitri allegedly treated this violent way.

She points a finger at Dimitri, of course, but also at a cable network that chose ratings and profit over doing what was right.

"I was begging TLC, just hoping that they would stop, they would take them off the air at least so that they won’t have public attention...

"Poor Chrissy’s little girls were traumatized in that house. Her babies didn’t deserve that."

In conclusion, when it comes to TLC (which is also under fire these days for bankrolling the Duggar family), Joseph says:

"They allowed this piece of s**t to be on this damn show, and they continue to abuse, and misuse, and traumatize women.

"There’s a lot more to these situations, and I believe that it’s going to become public.

"The world’s going to find out the truth. All of the truth — ALL OF IT. It’s time. It’s time. Somebody has to stop this."