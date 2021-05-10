Anna Duggar: Will She Finally Divorce Josh If He's Found Guilty?

It's been over week since former 19 Kids & Counting star and admitted child molester Josh Duggar was arrested on child pornography charges.

Obviously, this development has shaken his family to its core.

Regardless of what happens at Josh's trial (which is set to begin in July) things will never be the same for the wildly famous Duggar clan.

Especially for one long-suffering family member, most of all.

You know who we're talking about.

Other than Josh himself, no one has been more heavily scrutinized than his wife, and the mother of his six (soon to be seven) kids.

Lifelong critics and former fans alike want to know why Anna Duggar has not divorced Josh long ago, and especially in light of this.

Furthermore, they want to know why Anna got pregnant with her seventh child, when she knew her husband was under suspicion of trafficking in graphic images depicting children as young as 18 months old.

The raid on his offices took place in 2019, after all.

Ons answer, of course, is that Anna is a victim of the Duggars at least as much as she's an enabler.

Another theory - one that we'll be exploring today - is that Anna has essentially built her entire life around Josh.

Without him, she might find herself unable to earn a living.

Sure, she could write a memoir, but that wold be a one-time money maker, and even then, the public only would shell out for the book if Anna condemned Josh, something she would be unwilling to do.

And so, in some ways, Anna finds herself more dependent on Josh than ever before.

And for the time bing, at least, so she's holding firm to her belief that he's an innocent victim of a vast liberal conspiracy.

(Yes, Anna really believes that Josh was set up by Joe Biden. You can't make this stuff up.)

"Anna is standing by her husband as she always has," a source said.

One insider says that the divorce ship has sailed, sadly.

Many people close to her feel that Anna should have cut ties with her disgraced husband when she caught Josh cheating on her back in 2015.

“Anna should have divorced Josh after he admitted to cheating,” the source tells UK tabloid The Sun.

“It appears she is a little brainwashed,” the insider added, stating the obvious in a major way.

“I definitely don’t think she should continue to have kids with him.

"She even accompanied Josh to Fayetteville on Thursday so he could turn himself in to authorities," the insider explained.

There's no denying that Anna has put up with a whole lot over the years.

The question now is - will she finally leave Josh if he's convicted on these incredibly heinous charges?

The answer, sadly, is probably not.

Despite his years as a reality star and high-powered Washington lobbyist, Josh appears to be completely broke.

If he and his wife have any savings at all, they'll probably go toward Josh's legal defense.

Before his arrest, Josh and Anna were living in a windowless shack on Jim Bob's property.

Now, he's living with friends of the family pending a trial, as the judge insisted that he not be allowed to share living quarters with any minors.

Meanwhile, Anna is forced to continue living off of Josh's parents.

It's unclear how much longer the money will be rolling in, but for now, at least, Jim Bob Duggar's net worth is very high.

And Anna has six kids to raise with a seventh on the way.

Divorce is so forbidden in the Duggars' world that even after all that Josh has done, she'd be looked down upon.

Yes, Anna would still become a pariah if she were to divorce an admitted child molester, cheater, and porn addict.

One now looking at decades in prison.

And so, it sadly seems that the most effed-up celebrity couple in recent memory will continue counting on.