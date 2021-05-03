Anna Duggar: How is She Still With Josh? Because She's Trapped.

In the wake of Josh Duggar's stunning arrest on two charges of child pornography possession, multiple members of the former reality star's family have spoken out.

Jim Bob and Michelle have acknowledged these charges are "serious."

Jessa has said she's "saddened" by this development and anxious for the "truth" to be exposed.

Jinger has said she's "disturbed" by the arrest and that she and her husband fully condemns all forms of child abuse.

But many observers have taken note of which loved one has thus far remained quiet after Duggar was arrested for allegedly downloading photos of minors:

Anna Duggar.

The mother of six announced just days before her husband was taken into custody that she's expecting baby number-seven.

We haven't heard from her since, however, despite how directly she is obviously affected by this news.

According to The Sun, though, Anna has no plans to divorce Josh.

"Anna is standing by her husband as she always has," this publication reports, adding:

"She even accompanied Josh to Fayetteville on Thursday so he could turn himself in to authorities."

Josh remains behind bars (and will not be allowed to go near his kids even when/if he does make bail), but The Sun claims he and Anna have talked to all the other Duggars out there.

"Josh and Anna asked the family to pray for them, and said that they love them," alleges this insider.

Fans, of course, remain dismayed and confounded by Anna Duggar.

Josh confessed iin 2015 to having inappropriately touched his sleeping sisters, along with three other little girls, back when he was 14 years old.

Later that same year, he also confessed that he had cheated on Anna with random women.

Women he met through the website Ashley Madison, which sets up spouses with people to sleep with outside their marriage.

Anna didn't say a whole lot in public after these scandals were made known - but she's stuck by her husband's side.

Simply put, many social media users have therefore been asking...

WTF?!? How is this possible?!?

The multiple-time mother has been garnering a great deal of flak over the past few days for staying put, with many folks trashing her for enabling Josh and/or just being in this relationship for fame/fortune.

To those critics, we must now respond:

Get a clue and get a grip!

Anna married Josh when she was 19 years old, just likely nearly every Duggar daughter or every woman who marries a Duggar son is very young at the time of her wedding.

Do you think this is a coincidence?

Or do you think Jim Bob selects vulnerable women - most of whom have grown up in strict/conservative/religious households - arranges these unions and brings them into the fray to bear him grandkids?

For well over a decade now, Anna has been pregnant every two years ... and is pregnant right at this very moment.

According to multiple media reports, she is living in a windowless warehouse on her in-laws' property.

She doesn't have a job, nor any time to have a job due to all the children she's been forced to procrate.

And her husband a) doesn't have a job, either and b) is likely now headed to prison for many years.

She is financially dependent on her father-in-law.

A man who, by all accounts, is a very selfish and greedy individual who just lines his own pockets with checks from TLC.

Moreover, Anna lost any money she may have made from 19 Kids and Counting after the network canceled that show due to Josh's molestation scandal.

Also, you better believe Jim Bob forced Anna to sign a pre-nuptial agreement.

What possible leverage does she have in a divorce?

Where could she go?

How could she support her many kids?

In what disgusting ways do you think Jim Bob would drag Anna and make her life miserable if she came out with any criticism of Josh whatsoever?

Anna Duggar was recruited to join a cult and is now, tragically, stuck with in one of the worst relationship situations imaginable.

She was preyed upon as a teenager.

She has no money and no place to live and has been mind-f%&ked for years by a controlling egomaniac who helped cover up his oldest child's sexually predatory nature many years ago.

She's a victim in this gross mess as much as anyone else.

"I have been the biggest hypocrite ever," Josh said in 2015 after his infidelity scandal.

"While espousing faith and family values, I have secretly over the last several years been viewing pornography on the Internet."

"This has become a secret addiction and I became unfaithful to my wife.

"I am so ashamed of the double life that I have been living and am grieved for the hurt, pain and disgrace my sin has caused my wife and family.

"And most of all Jesus and all those who profess faith in Him."

Wonder how Anna is feeling about that all-powerful Faith her husband and his family espouse at this moment in time.