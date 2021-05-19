Amy Roloff Ponders Farm Sale, Wonders: What Will I Do with My Life?!?

Little People, Big World presented a major problem for a main cast member this week.

On Tuesday's episode of the TLC hit, Amy Roloff debated whether or not to accept her ex-husband's offer to totally buy her out of the family farm, which she moved away from in early 2020.

At that time, she still held a stake in the property.

But, as viewers have witnessed over the past couple weeks, Matt has great interest in owning it all.

"Matt approached me on this second time to buy me out and this was definitely a better time because now that I'm in my new house, there's not as much grey area anymore," the mother of four said in a confessional.

"It's like, this was this chapter.

"I have no part in the farm with this chapter.

"It's changed."

While enjoying a meal with her close group of friends, Amy touched on the possibility of Matt's proposal.

Could she use the money? Sure.

Does she care about being involved in the day-to-day activity of the business? Not reallly.

And yet...

"I got sad and emotional and fried, you know, in the beginning because I thought, 'Man, this farm was 30 years of my life,'" she explained on air.

"That's pretty much half my life."

Seriously, it can be hard to move on.

Even when you have a loving fiance in Chris Marek and a whole new chapter in front of you to be excited about.

Talking over the process of a divorce and the emotions that come along with it, one in particular struck an emotional chord with Amy.

"Especially fear 'cause, you know, like, what do I do now?" she told her pals. "So much of that was a part of my life is now gone."

A horde of TLC fans out there likely get it.

They've watched for over a decade now, seeing how Amy and Matt raised their four kids -- twins Jeremy and Zach, both 31, daughter Molly, 27, and son Jacob, 24 -- on the Oregon property.

The former couple divorced in 2016 after over 25 years as husband and wife.

Admitted Amy to the cameras on this week's installment:

"Leaving the farm was a difficult process for me.

"I knew that after the divorce became final, there were going to be some major changes.

"But it was a lot harder than I thought."

Amy has been candid about this topic for awhile now.

Back when she moved into her new house (remember, all these Little People, Big Wolrld episiodes were filmed months ago), Roloff expressed enthusiasm but also trepidation over the new arrangement.

However, now that she's living off of the farm and settling into her own space with fiancé Chris Marek, Amy seems more open to the offer from Matt.

"Now that I'm in my own place and I'm off the farm, I think making the decision of a buyout has been easier because I don't have as many emotions tied to it," she said this week.

Ultimately?

"I just really want to make sure I'm making the right decision for me and that I'm happy about it in the end," she said.

Based on her latest string of social media posts, Amy certainly seems to have achieved this goal.

She'll be getting hitched later this year and it's rather evident that she's rather thrilled about that.

“Wow! The BIG day is getting closer,” the TLC star wrote on Instagram on April 8, prior to honing in on a date and gushing over her fiance:

“I can’t believe in about 4 1/2 months I’ll be married to this man -- my friend and partner and love for the rest of my life.”

Boom.

That says it all, doesn't it?