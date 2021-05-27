Amelia Hamlin Strips Down For Scott Disick's 38th Birthday: You're Still Young to Me, Love of My Life!

There was a time, not all that long ago, when many of us thought that Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian would eventually get back together.

However, that ship seems to have sailed, as the exes are both in relationships that caught us off guard for very different reasons,

These days, Kourtney is dating Travis Barker, which came as a shock to many who still think of Travis as the rebellious drummer for an irreverent '90s punk band.

And then there's Scott, whose new romance wasn't a surprise, necessarily, but a sad reminder that this grown man is really, really into teenage girls.

As you've likely heard by now, Disick is dating Amelia Hamlin, the daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and Mad Men actor Harry Hamlin.

The relationship began shortly after Scott's breakup with Sofia Richie, who was kicked to the curb by Disick around the time she turned 21.

We hope her age is just a coincidence, and Scott isn't actually that fixated on women who are so young that they can't legally purchase alcohol.

We hope that's the case, but we can't help thinking that this situation is every bit as creepy as it seems.

Anyway, observers were optimistic that Scott and Amelia's relationship would turn out to be a mere fling, but to the chagrin of many, it's developed into a full-blown, serious relationship.

And the whole thing is made slightly creepier by the fact that Scott turned 38 this week, which means he's exactly twice Amelia's age!

But if the couple was in any way weirded out by this development, they certainly didn't show it.

In fact, they celebrated Scott's birthday by reminding the world that they are very much in love, and very much knockin' boots.

The happy pair posted the photo below that shows Amelia rocking a bikini (which seems to be her daily attire), and Scott sipping a tropical cocktail.

(So we guess Scott's drinking again. Not the most encouraging development, but we're focusing on judging him for other reasons today.)

“Happy birthday my love. you light up my life, and make my world better,” Hamlin captioned the pic.

“I can’t imagine what i would do without you. thank you for being you," she added.

Now, a teenager talking about her relationship in such melodramatic terms would be unsettling under any circumstances.

But when the guy she's talking about is literally twice her age -- well, we hope for the best for these two, but there's a strong possibility of disaster.

Lately, there have been conflicting reports about just how serious this relationship is.

We don't know, for example, if there's any truth to the rumors that Scott and Amelia are moving in together.

But clearly, they're using the L-word and posting gushy birthday tributes to one another, so we think it's safe to say they're pretty serious,

Insiders say Lisa Rinna was not a fan of Scott at first, but it seems she's slowly come around to accepting her daughter's new boyfriend.

Of course, it's anyone's guess if she actually came to like the guy, or if she simply came to terms with the situation out of fear of alienating her daughter.

Whatever the case, it's obvious that Amelia is very emotionally invested.

Let's hope Scott is fully aware of just how much is at stake here.